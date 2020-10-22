Global  
 

Businesses near Disneyland feel financial pressure

USATODAY.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn't ready to allow Disneyland to reopen, dealing a major blow to businesses near the theme park. (Oct. 22)
 
Disneyland Disneyland American theme park in California owned by The Walt Disney Company

In California: Disneyland won't be reopening soon, ballot box set on fire in L.A. suburb

 Plus: The state attorney general sues the GOP over its ballot drop boxes. Counties push back against state reopening guidelines. Greenhouse gas emissions..
USATODAY.com

Disneyland, Other California Theme Parks, Get Rules for Reopening

 Large parks must be in the state’s “yellow” tier for economic recovery, with the virus largely contained, which could be a long wait.
NYTimes.com

California releases new guidelines for theme park reopenings

 Theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood will have to wait until their counties reach the least restrictive "yellow" tier, according to the..
CBS News

Disneyland and other theme parks face strict reopening guidelines

 Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood will have to wait until their counties reach the least restrictive yellow tier before they can reopen with limited..
CBS News

California California State in the western United States

'Masked bandits': Raccoons break into bank in California

 In scenes we're only used to seeing in the movies, a couple of "masked" robbers broke into a bank in California by crawling along air ducts before falling from..
New Zealand Herald

In California: Wildfires insurance woes. And, voters don't need to wear masks

 Plus: L.A. could name street after Kobe Bryant. And masked bandits break into a NorCal bank — but don't take any cash.
 
USATODAY.com

San Quentin Ordered to Reduce Prison Population by Half Over Virus Fears

 It wasn’t clear how many inmates might be released early or transferred to other facilities, given that San Quentin houses some of California’s most..
NYTimes.com

Homeless California students could fill Dodger Stadium 5 times, study says

 The report, released Wednesday by UCLA's Center for the Transformation of Schools, found the number of homeless students has risen by 50% in the last 10 years.
CBS News

Maria Sharapova splurges Rs 63 crore to buy ranch in California

 Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova has spent a whopping $8.6 million (approx Rs 63.44 crore) to buy a ranch in Santa Barbara, California. According to...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

PG&E shut-offs will affect 5 Bay Area counties

 Pacific Gas and Electric is moving forward with power shut-offs in 15 California counties, including five in the Bay Area, "due to a high-wind event combined...
SFGate

