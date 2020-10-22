|
Businesses near Disneyland feel financial pressure
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn't ready to allow Disneyland to reopen, dealing a major blow to businesses near the theme park. (Oct. 22)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Disneyland American theme park in California owned by The Walt Disney Company
In California: Disneyland won't be reopening soon, ballot box set on fire in L.A. suburbPlus: The state attorney general sues the GOP over its ballot drop boxes. Counties push back against state reopening guidelines. Greenhouse gas emissions..
USATODAY.com
Disneyland, Other California Theme Parks, Get Rules for ReopeningLarge parks must be in the state’s “yellow” tier for economic recovery, with the virus largely contained, which could be a long wait.
NYTimes.com
California releases new guidelines for theme park reopeningsTheme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood will have to wait until their counties reach the least restrictive "yellow" tier, according to the..
CBS News
Disneyland and other theme parks face strict reopening guidelinesDisneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood will have to wait until their counties reach the least restrictive yellow tier before they can reopen with limited..
CBS News
California State in the western United States
'Masked bandits': Raccoons break into bank in CaliforniaIn scenes we're only used to seeing in the movies, a couple of "masked" robbers broke into a bank in California by crawling along air ducts before falling from..
New Zealand Herald
In California: Wildfires insurance woes. And, voters don't need to wear masksPlus: L.A. could name street after Kobe Bryant. And masked bandits break into a NorCal bank — but don't take any cash.
USATODAY.com
San Quentin Ordered to Reduce Prison Population by Half Over Virus FearsIt wasn’t clear how many inmates might be released early or transferred to other facilities, given that San Quentin houses some of California’s most..
NYTimes.com
Homeless California students could fill Dodger Stadium 5 times, study saysThe report, released Wednesday by UCLA's Center for the Transformation of Schools, found the number of homeless students has risen by 50% in the last 10 years.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this