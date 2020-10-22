|
What Time is the Trump, Biden Debate Tonight? Stream, Moderators and More
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The second and final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden will kick off at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. Here’s how to follow along.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump, Biden prepare for muted debate
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:29Published
US election: Who is winning the swing states?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Can Trump Win The Election? Yes. But the Path to 270 Is Difficult.President Trump’s prospects depend on late and fundamental shifts in the dynamics of the race, including Joe Biden stumbling badly in Thursday’s debate and..
NYTimes.com
What to expect from Trump and Biden’s final presidential debateCBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" with what to expect from Thursday night's final presidential debate.
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
