What Time is the Trump, Biden Debate Tonight? Stream, Moderators and More

NYTimes.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The second and final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden will kick off at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. Here’s how to follow along.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Trump-Biden's second debate to feature a mute button to regulate interruptions|Oneindia News

Trump-Biden's second debate to feature a mute button to regulate interruptions|Oneindia News 01:12

 In a bid to avoid the disruptions that marred the first debate, Thursday's debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted. The Presidential Commission on Debates said each candidate's microphone...

Trump, Biden prepare for muted debate [Video]

Trump, Biden prepare for muted debate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:29Published
US election: Who is winning the swing states? [Video]

US election: Who is winning the swing states?

A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Can Trump Win The Election? Yes. But the Path to 270 Is Difficult.

 President Trump’s prospects depend on late and fundamental shifts in the dynamics of the race, including Joe Biden stumbling badly in Thursday’s debate and..
NYTimes.com

What to expect from Trump and Biden’s final presidential debate

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" with what to expect from Thursday night's final presidential debate.
CBS News

Obama Slams Trump At Joe Biden Rally In Philadelphia [Video]

Obama Slams Trump At Joe Biden Rally In Philadelphia

Former president Barack Obama did not hold back in his criticisms of President Trump tonight at a drive-in, socially distant rally for Joe Biden in Philadelphia.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:51Published
Trump, Biden to face off in final debate of the election season [Video]

Trump, Biden to face off in final debate of the election season

The final presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday evening. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will meet in-person in Nashville, Tennessee. 23ABC's Bayan Wang spoke to a..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 04:11Published
More changes made to debate platform [Video]

More changes made to debate platform

More changes have been made to the debate platform for the last presidential debate at Belmont University.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:38Published

Biden-Trump debate, Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS nomination: 5 things to know Thursday

 Trump and Biden face-off in the final presidential debate, Senate panel to vote on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination and more things to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Trump and Biden gird for the final debate of a bitter campaign
Washington Post Also reported by •CBC.caCTV NewsNews24FOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphCBS News

