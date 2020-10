Israel Fears Ultra-Orthodox Flouting of Virus Rules Could Prompt Another Lockdown Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As Israel begins to come out of its second nationwide lockdown, health officials are fearful that the ultra-Orthodox Jews' skirting of the rules could cause the virus to spread and even force another shutdown... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ultra-Orthodox communities illegally reopen schools amid COVID-19



The country's recent surge in COVID-19 cases was driven by a high rate of infection within Ultra-Orthodox communities. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this