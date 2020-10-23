Global  
 

How the expected Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett before the election impacts the evangelical vote

CBS News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The Senate is expected to confirm judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the presidential election. Bonnie Kristian — contributing editor for "The Week" and a columnist for "Christianity Today" magazine — joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss how this will impact the evangelical vote.
Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

AP Top Stories October 22 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, October 22nd: U.S. jobless claims see slight drop; GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Dems boycott; Residents leave..
USATODAY.com

Senate Judiciary Committee approves Amy Coney Barrett nomination to Supreme Court

 The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, clearing the way for a full Senate vote just days before the..
CBS News

Mississippi asks Supreme Court to review 15-week abortion ban

 Mississippi's request came just hours after the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.
CBS News

Democrats boycott committee vote on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination

 Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have unilaterally advanced the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, in spite of a boycott by..
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Biden Punts on Expanding the Supreme Court, Calling for Bipartisan Review

 The Democratic presidential nominee said he would appoint a bipartisan commission to examine whether an overhaul is needed to the judiciary and to make..
NYTimes.com

Carrie Severino and Elizabeth Wydra talk about the Supreme Court battle on "The Takeout" — 9/25/2020

 Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, and Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center, join Major to talk about..
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Sen. Schumer Says Let Voters Wear Candidate Tees to Polls, Guns a 'Bad Idea'

 Sen. Chuck Schumer is weighing in on an odd fact about most polling places in America -- where you cannot wear clothing with a candidate's face or name, but CAN..
TMZ.com

Bolton: "I have regrets" about impeachment process

 In an interview on "The Takeout" podcast, former national security adviser John Bolton told Major Garrett that he has "regrets" about how impeachment played..
CBS News

