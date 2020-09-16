Global  
 

Joe Biden Denies Ever Saying He Opposed Fracking But Promises To Eliminate Oil Industry

Daily Caller Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
'I would transition from the oil industry'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump claims Biden will 'destroy' oil industry

Trump claims Biden will 'destroy' oil industry 01:23

 Former Vice President Joe Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting President Donald Trump to go on the attack during a discussion on climate change at the final presidential debate on Thursday.

