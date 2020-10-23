|
The Times Project Out of Work in America Examines the Impact of Unemployment
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Millions across the U.S. have lost work. What toll has that taken on people’s lives in places like Owensboro, Ky., and Eau Claire, Wis.? The National desk teamed up with local news organizations to find out.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Owensboro, Kentucky City in Kentucky, United States
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
‘At Capacity’: Covid-19 Patients Push U.S. Hospitals to BrinkUtah officials issued urgent pleas and said they were planning to open a field hospital, which Wisconsin has already done. At least 14 states have a record..
NYTimes.com
Virus still hitting Wis. hard, ICUs filling upThe coronavirus is still hitting Wisconsin hard, with intensive care units filling up and state's field hospital accepting its first patient. (Oct. 22)
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin sets single-day COVID-19 death record as hospital staff soldier onAdriana Diaz tours a COVID-19 unit in Wisconsin's largest hospital -- one of five -- as the state sets a new single-day coronavirus death toll record.
CBS News
Scott Baio bashes 'Happy Days' Democratic fundraiser reunion: 'I'm not on board, obviously'"Happy Days" alum Scott Baio didn't mince words about his former costars reuniting to raise funds for Wisconsin Democrats.
USATODAY.com
Kentucky State in the southeastern United States
Breonna Taylor: Officer in shooting says it 'was not a race thing'A US policeman involved in the controversial killing of black woman Breonna Taylor in her home has broken his silence in his first interview. Sgt Jonathan..
WorldNews
Breonna Taylor's Grand Jury Never Presented With Homicide Charges
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Fact check: Claims are false about Mitch McConnell's wealth, Kentucky's lack of itA meme highlighting extremes of Kentucky is false. Its senior senator isn't the richest, and the state isn't quite the poorest.
USATODAY.com
Breonna Taylor Case Grand Juror Says Homicide Charges Not An OptionAn anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case has just revealed the grand jury never deliberated homicide charges against the police officers involved in..
TMZ.com
Eau Claire, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this