Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Times Project Out of Work in America Examines the Impact of Unemployment

NYTimes.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Millions across the U.S. have lost work. What toll has that taken on people’s lives in places like Owensboro, Ky., and Eau Claire, Wis.? The National desk teamed up with local news organizations to find out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Owensboro, Kentucky Owensboro, Kentucky City in Kentucky, United States


Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

‘At Capacity’: Covid-19 Patients Push U.S. Hospitals to Brink

 Utah officials issued urgent pleas and said they were planning to open a field hospital, which Wisconsin has already done. At least 14 states have a record..
NYTimes.com

Virus still hitting Wis. hard, ICUs filling up

 The coronavirus is still hitting Wisconsin hard, with intensive care units filling up and state's field hospital accepting its first patient. (Oct. 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin sets single-day COVID-19 death record as hospital staff soldier on

 Adriana Diaz tours a COVID-19 unit in Wisconsin's largest hospital -- one of five -- as the state sets a new single-day coronavirus death toll record.
CBS News

Scott Baio bashes 'Happy Days' Democratic fundraiser reunion: 'I'm not on board, obviously'

 "Happy Days" alum Scott Baio didn't mince words about his former costars reuniting to raise funds for Wisconsin Democrats.
USATODAY.com

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

Breonna Taylor: Officer in shooting says it 'was not a race thing'

 A US policeman involved in the controversial killing of black woman Breonna Taylor in her home has broken his silence in his first interview. Sgt Jonathan..
WorldNews
Breonna Taylor's Grand Jury Never Presented With Homicide Charges [Video]

Breonna Taylor's Grand Jury Never Presented With Homicide Charges

A juror in the Breonna Taylor case said Tuesday that prosecutors skipped a major step. Prosecutors never presented the grand jury with homicide charges against three police officers. The three officers being the ones involved in Taylor’s killing, reports HuffPost. The new allegations raise additional questions over how prosecutors handled the killing of Taylor. Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was shot by police in her own apartment in Louisville, Kentucky.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Fact check: Claims are false about Mitch McConnell's wealth, Kentucky's lack of it

 A meme highlighting extremes of Kentucky is false. Its senior senator isn't the richest, and the state isn't quite the poorest.
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor Case Grand Juror Says Homicide Charges Not An Option

 An anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case has just revealed the grand jury never deliberated homicide charges against the police officers involved in..
TMZ.com

Eau Claire, Wisconsin Eau Claire, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States


Related videos from verified sources

51% of older Americans believe the COVID-19 economic crisis is worse than the 2008 recession [Video]

51% of older Americans believe the COVID-19 economic crisis is worse than the 2008 recession

Over half of Americans think the 2020 economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is worse than the 2008 recession, according to new research. Three in five (59%) said the presidential..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them [Video]

Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them

The average American kid has crashed 25 of their parents' work meetings each week since the beginning of the school year. With many parents working from home and attempting to help with remote learning..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Americans working from home are questioning whether or not it's worth it [Video]

Americans working from home are questioning whether or not it's worth it

If you've found working from home to be far more stressful than you initially anticipated, you're far from alone. In a new study, sixty-three percent of Americans working from home agreed that..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this