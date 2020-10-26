‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct Richard Pryor Biopic at MGM Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Kenya Barris will write, product and direct a biopic about legendary comedian Richard Pryor at MGM, the studio announced on Monday.



The film lands at MGM following a competitive bidding war with multiple studios involved. Jennifer Lee Pryor and her Tarnished Angel and Tory Metzger for Levantine Films will produce alongside Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society. Adam Rosenberg will serve as executive producer.



“The way Pryor did what he did — with truth and specificity that was somehow self-aware and self-deprecating, and said with an unmatched level of vulnerability – that was the power and impact of his work,” Barris said. “Pryor had a voice that was distinctly his and, in many ways, comedy since then has been derivative of what he created. To me, this is a film about that voice, the journey that shaped it, and what it took for it to come to be.”



*Also Read:* Kenya Barris and Pharrell Williams in Talks to Develop Juneteenth Musical Film at Netflix



Jennifer Lee Pryor, Richard’s widow, added: “Having had a front row seat to much of Richard’s life, I am excited that the mystery of his genius is finally going to be explored and Kenya Barris is the perfect person to do it. Richard and Kenya are creative brothers.”



Pryor was the first-ever recipient of the prestigious annual Mark Twain Humor Prize, and he has been celebrated in the world for his live comedy. He appeared in almost 50 movies, headlined the series “The Richard Pryor Show” and “Pryor’s Place,” and wrote for shows including “Sanford and San,” “The Flip Wilson Show” and two Lily Tomlin specials — one of which earned him both an Emmy and a WGA Award. Pryor’s first screenwriting credit was “Blazing Saddles,” which earned him the WGA Award. His stand-up was chronicled in four films, and he has earned two platinum albums, five golds and five Grammys.



*Also Read:* Kenya Barris' Sketch Show 'Astronomy Club' Canceled by Netflix After 1 Season



MGM Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca and MGM Film Group President Pamela Abdy added, “The NY Times has said of Richard Pryor, he was an ‘iconoclastic standup comedian who transcended barriers of race and brought a biting, irreverent humor into America’s living rooms, movie houses, clubs and concert halls.’ We couldn’t agree more. Along with our partners Kenya, Tory, Jennifer and Adam, we are incredibly excited to share Richard’s extraordinary life with audiences the world over.”



Barris, best known for creating the show “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” and recently writing the screenplays for “The Witches” and “Coming 2 America,” is represented by CAA, Artists First and attorney Gregg Gellman. Pryor and Levantine are represented by Hogan Lovells.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi Team on Adult Animated Netflix Series 'Entergalactic'



Netflix Orders Variety Sketch Series 'Astronomy Club' From Kenya Barris



Kenya Barris Comedy 'Unrelated' to Be Redeveloped at Freeform Kenya Barris will write, product and direct a biopic about legendary comedian Richard Pryor at MGM, the studio announced on Monday.The film lands at MGM following a competitive bidding war with multiple studios involved. Jennifer Lee Pryor and her Tarnished Angel and Tory Metzger for Levantine Films will produce alongside Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society. Adam Rosenberg will serve as executive producer.“The way Pryor did what he did — with truth and specificity that was somehow self-aware and self-deprecating, and said with an unmatched level of vulnerability – that was the power and impact of his work,” Barris said. “Pryor had a voice that was distinctly his and, in many ways, comedy since then has been derivative of what he created. To me, this is a film about that voice, the journey that shaped it, and what it took for it to come to be.”*Also Read:* Kenya Barris and Pharrell Williams in Talks to Develop Juneteenth Musical Film at NetflixJennifer Lee Pryor, Richard’s widow, added: “Having had a front row seat to much of Richard’s life, I am excited that the mystery of his genius is finally going to be explored and Kenya Barris is the perfect person to do it. Richard and Kenya are creative brothers.”Pryor was the first-ever recipient of the prestigious annual Mark Twain Humor Prize, and he has been celebrated in the world for his live comedy. He appeared in almost 50 movies, headlined the series “The Richard Pryor Show” and “Pryor’s Place,” and wrote for shows including “Sanford and San,” “The Flip Wilson Show” and two Lily Tomlin specials — one of which earned him both an Emmy and a WGA Award. Pryor’s first screenwriting credit was “Blazing Saddles,” which earned him the WGA Award. His stand-up was chronicled in four films, and he has earned two platinum albums, five golds and five Grammys.*Also Read:* Kenya Barris' Sketch Show 'Astronomy Club' Canceled by Netflix After 1 SeasonMGM Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca and MGM Film Group President Pamela Abdy added, “The NY Times has said of Richard Pryor, he was an ‘iconoclastic standup comedian who transcended barriers of race and brought a biting, irreverent humor into America’s living rooms, movie houses, clubs and concert halls.’ We couldn’t agree more. Along with our partners Kenya, Tory, Jennifer and Adam, we are incredibly excited to share Richard’s extraordinary life with audiences the world over.”Barris, best known for creating the show “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” and recently writing the screenplays for “The Witches” and “Coming 2 America,” is represented by CAA, Artists First and attorney Gregg Gellman. Pryor and Levantine are represented by Hogan Lovells.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi Team on Adult Animated Netflix Series 'Entergalactic'Netflix Orders Variety Sketch Series 'Astronomy Club' From Kenya BarrisKenya Barris Comedy 'Unrelated' to Be Redeveloped at Freeform 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Voodoo Chief The Divine Prince Ty Emmecca ‘black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris To Write, Direct Richard Pryor Biopic https://t.co/r4nFdNm4lY 1 minute ago Rickey Smiley Morning Show ‘black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris To Write, Direct Richard Pryor Biopic https://t.co/oIHtjbeQWg 52 minutes ago Baby Yoda Kenya Barris?? Why?? I don’t trust him with this. Where is Bill Duke? https://t.co/uMOCBKC6SL 2 hours ago Punch Drunk Critics Richard Pryor Biopic Back On With ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris As Writer/Director https://t.co/o6Gi9kFu7V https://t.co/SEmWAsr28q 3 hours ago Renard Washington RT @FlyEli: Richard Pryor Movie Auction Won By MGM; ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris To Make Directorial Debut https://t.co/gSsOENWSlU via… 4 hours ago Everything Rocks Richard Pryor Biopic Gets Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris to Direct https://t.co/exjee04HxJ https://t.co/2lczdI3vc5 6 hours ago Target Pip Richard Pryor Biopic Gets Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris to Direct https://t.co/jfb29dgXz4 8 hours ago Joe Shanks Richard Pryor Movie Auction Won By MGM; ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris To Make Directorial Debut https://t.co/0BjQOteuXD via @Deadline 12 hours ago

