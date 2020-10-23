Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ShowBiz Minute: Jackson, Hart, Pride

USATODAY.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Lawsuit of Michael Jackson sexual abuse accuser dismissed; Kevin Hart: Hosting MDA telethon is a 'major level-up'; Trailblazer Charley Pride to get lifetime achievement award. (Oct. 23)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kevin Hart Kevin Hart American comedian, actor and producer

Kevin Hart: Hosting MDA telethon is a 'major level-up'

 Kevin Hart says hosting a re-imagined online fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is "a major level-up for me." (Oct. 21)
 
USATODAY.com
Kevin Hart reveals his new daughter has balanced out his family [Video]

Kevin Hart reveals his new daughter has balanced out his family

Kevin Hart couldn't be happier after becoming a dad of four.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Kevin Hart welcomes daughter with wife Eniko [Video]

Kevin Hart welcomes daughter with wife Eniko

Kevin Hart is a dad again after welcoming his second child with wife Eniko Parrish.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Michael Jackson Michael Jackson American singer, songwriter, and dancer

'Leaving Neverland' accuser James Safechuck's lawsuit against Michael Jackson's companies dismissed

 A judge tossed the lawsuit of one of Michael Jackson's accusers, James Safechuck, from the "Leaving Neverland" documentary this week.
USATODAY.com

Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck Loses Revived Abuse Lawsuit

 One of Michael Jackson's "Leaving Neverland" accusers just suffered a huge defeat in court ... the judge threw out his revived lawsuit over alleged abuse. James..
TMZ.com
Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media' [Video]

Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media'

Kanye West defended Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and R. Kelly in a Twitter tirade that complained Black celebrities receive unfair treatment from "white media".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

ShowBiz Minute: Jackson, Hart, Pride

 Lawsuit of Michael Jackson sexual abuse accuser dismissed; Kevin Hart: Hosting MDA telethon is a 'major level-up'; Trailblazer Charley Pride to get lifetime...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Newsmax

'Leaving Neverland' accuser James Safechuck's lawsuit against Michael Jackson's companies dismissed

 A judge tossed the lawsuit of one of Michael Jackson's accusers, James Safechuck, from the "Leaving Neverland" documentary this week.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this