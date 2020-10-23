|
ShowBiz Minute: Jackson, Hart, Pride
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Lawsuit of Michael Jackson sexual abuse accuser dismissed; Kevin Hart: Hosting MDA telethon is a 'major level-up'; Trailblazer Charley Pride to get lifetime achievement award. (Oct. 23)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kevin Hart American comedian, actor and producer
Kevin Hart: Hosting MDA telethon is a 'major level-up'Kevin Hart says hosting a re-imagined online fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is "a major level-up for me." (Oct. 21)
USATODAY.com
Kevin Hart reveals his new daughter has balanced out his family
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Kevin Hart welcomes daughter with wife Eniko
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Michael Jackson American singer, songwriter, and dancer
'Leaving Neverland' accuser James Safechuck's lawsuit against Michael Jackson's companies dismissedA judge tossed the lawsuit of one of Michael Jackson's accusers, James Safechuck, from the "Leaving Neverland" documentary this week.
USATODAY.com
Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck Loses Revived Abuse LawsuitOne of Michael Jackson's "Leaving Neverland" accusers just suffered a huge defeat in court ... the judge threw out his revived lawsuit over alleged abuse. James..
TMZ.com
Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this