Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye Opener: Trump and Biden face off in civil but heated debate

CBS News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in a noticeably more civil but still heated final debate. Also, Colorado is grappling with two massive wildfires threatening to merge into a historic blaze. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
News video: Trump and Biden Set to Face Off in Final Presidential Debate of 2020

Trump and Biden Set to Face Off in Final Presidential Debate of 2020

 United States President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to take the stage on Thursday night in the final presidential debate of 2020.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Barack Obama Blasts Donald Trump for ‘Crazy Uncle’ Behaviour [Video]

Barack Obama Blasts Donald Trump for ‘Crazy Uncle’ Behaviour

Barack Obama delivered a blistering rebuke of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met in Nashville for the debate, moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

Trump campaign videotapes voters at Pennsylvania drop boxes

 The battleground state's Democratic attorney general suggested it could amount to illegal intimidation.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Debate transcript: Trump, Biden final presidential debate moderated by Kristen Welker

 Here is the full transcript of the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, moderated by Kristen Welker in..
USATODAY.com

Presidential debate: Decoding Trump and Biden's body language

 An expert gives her view on the rivals' gestures and mannerisms in their final live TV debate.
BBC News

Colorado Colorado State in the western United States

5 people unaccounted for as Colorado wildfires grow to record size

 East Troublesome Fire charred more than 200 square miles of northern Colorado in a day, and it's threatening to merge with a larger blaze.
CBS News
East Troublesome Fire continues to cause havoc in Colorado [Video]

East Troublesome Fire continues to cause havoc in Colorado

Dry and windy conditions fuel the East Troublesome Fire in ColoradoView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Photos show orange skies, towering smoke over Colorado wildfires as concerns mount over air quality

 The pollution may be masking the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis warned. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain National Park has completely closed.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Final Presidential Debate: More Civil But Will Opinions Change? [Video]

Final Presidential Debate: More Civil But Will Opinions Change?

Pres. Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden faced off Thursday night and millions watched. Early reactions seemed to suggest little change in the presidential race. Team coverage. (10-22-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:40Published
Trump and Biden point fingers about accepting money from China and Russia [Video]

Trump and Biden point fingers about accepting money from China and Russia

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden get heated over tax returns and financial dealings with foreign countries.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:57Published
'We're dying with it': Biden spars with Trump on COVID-19 [Video]

'We're dying with it': Biden spars with Trump on COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clashed over the coronavirus pandemic during their second and last debate, with Biden saying Trump has downplayed the threat,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:56Published

Related news from verified sources

5 people unaccounted for as Colorado wildfires grow to record size

 East Troublesome Fire charred more than 200 square miles of northern Colorado in a day, and it's threatening to merge with a larger blaze.
CBS News Also reported by •SeattlePI.comUSATODAY.comSBSUpworthy

Colorado wildfires force closures of national forests due to 'unprecedented and historic' conditions

 Vasts areas of national forest from areas west of Denver all the way to the Wyoming border are closed Wednesday as Colorado faces historic wildfires that may get...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Denver PostCBS News

Timelapse shows two month old wildfire raging in Colorado

 Residents were ordered to evacuate an area in Colorado where wildfires have been raging for two months.
SBS


Tweets about this