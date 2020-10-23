|
Eye Opener: Trump and Biden face off in civil but heated debate
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in a noticeably more civil but still heated final debate. Also, Colorado is grappling with two massive wildfires threatening to merge into a historic blaze. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Barack Obama Blasts Donald Trump for ‘Crazy Uncle’ Behaviour
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:48Published
Trump campaign videotapes voters at Pennsylvania drop boxesThe battleground state's Democratic attorney general suggested it could amount to illegal intimidation.
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Debate transcript: Trump, Biden final presidential debate moderated by Kristen WelkerHere is the full transcript of the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, moderated by Kristen Welker in..
USATODAY.com
Presidential debate: Decoding Trump and Biden's body languageAn expert gives her view on the rivals' gestures and mannerisms in their final live TV debate.
BBC News
Colorado State in the western United States
5 people unaccounted for as Colorado wildfires grow to record sizeEast Troublesome Fire charred more than 200 square miles of northern Colorado in a day, and it's threatening to merge with a larger blaze.
CBS News
East Troublesome Fire continues to cause havoc in Colorado
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Photos show orange skies, towering smoke over Colorado wildfires as concerns mount over air qualityThe pollution may be masking the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis warned. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain National Park has completely closed.
USATODAY.com
