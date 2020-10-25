Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Navy investigating fatal plane crash near Gulf Coast

CBS News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The Navy is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Friday when a training aircraft crashed into a home in the Foley, Alabama. Two crew members were killed but no one on the ground was injured.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Navy Navy Military branch for naval warfare

Watch: Navy’s 1st batch of women pilots ready for missions on Dornier aircraft [Video]

Watch: Navy’s 1st batch of women pilots ready for missions on Dornier aircraft

The Indian Navy has got ready its first batch of three women pilots for Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) missions on Dornier aircraft. Lieutenant Divya Sharma, Lt Shubhangi Swaroop and Lt Shivangi are now ready to take on all MR missions on Dornier aircraft, a Defence spokesman said on Thursday. They have been "operationalised (mission ready) on Dornier aircraft" by the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here today, he said. The spokesman said the three women pilots were part of the six pilots of the 27th Dornier Operational Flying Training (DOFT) Course, who graduated as Fully operational Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) Pilots at a passing out ceremony held at INS Garuda on Thursday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:05Published

Navy's first batch of three women pilots ready for maritime reconnaissance mission on Dornier aircraft

 Lieutenant Divya Sharma, Lt Shubhangi Swaroop and Lt Shivangi are now ready to take on all MR missions on Dornier aircraft, a Defence spokesman said on Thursday...
IndiaTimes

Gulf Coast of the United States Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

U.S. Navy training plane crashes in Alabama, killing 2

 The T-6B Texan II training plane crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.
CBS News

US Navy plane crashes into 'heavily populated' Alabama suburb, killing two

 A US Navy training plane that took off from Florida has crashed in an Alabama suburb near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane, authorities say. Zach..
New Zealand Herald
Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Delta [Video]

Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Delta

The streets of southwest Louisiana were deserted as a powerful Hurricane Delta approached, threatening to add misery to people struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published
Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally [Video]

Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally

Rescuers on the Gulf Coast used high-water vehicles to reach people cut off byfloodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, even as a second round offlooding hit rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains. Acrosssouthern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, homeowners and businesses begancleaning up and officials inspected bridges and highways for safety. Theclean-up begins a day after Sally rolled through with 105 mph winds, a surgeof seawater and 1 to 2 1/2 feet (0.3 to 0.8 metres) of rain in many placesbefore it began to break up.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

2 crew killed when U.S. Navy training plane crashes in Alabama

 Plane from NAS Whiting Field crashes in Alabama
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Pilot in fatal plane crash identified, half-staff flag directive issued in his honor [Video]

Pilot in fatal plane crash identified, half-staff flag directive issued in his honor

The pilot who died in the fatal airtanker crash near Emmett has been identified by the Bureau of Land Management.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Navy investigating fatal plane crash near Gulf Coast

 The Navy is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Friday when a training aircraft crashed into a home in the Foley, Alabama. Two crew members were...
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyZee NewsUSATODAY.comIndian Express

Tweets about this