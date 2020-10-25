|
Navy investigating fatal plane crash near Gulf Coast
The Navy is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Friday when a training aircraft crashed into a home in the Foley, Alabama. Two crew members were killed but no one on the ground was injured.
