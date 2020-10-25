|
Illinois police officer fired after killing Black teen
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
A police officer who fatally shot Marcellis Stinnette and wounded his girlfriend Tafara Williams has been fired. The FBI has joined an investigation into the shooting.
