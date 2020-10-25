Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Illinois police officer fired after killing Black teen

CBS News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
A police officer who fatally shot Marcellis Stinnette and wounded his girlfriend Tafara Williams has been fired. The FBI has joined an investigation into the shooting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WGN - Published
News video: Illinois police officer fatally shoots teen, injures woman after car reverses toward officer

Illinois police officer fatally shoots teen, injures woman after car reverses toward officer 02:18

 Waukegan police said an officer fatally shot a teen and injured a woman after the car they were in reversed toward the officer.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Illinois Illinois State in the midwestern United States

Illinois Police Officer Fired After Fatally Shooting Black Man

 The officer, who has not been named, was fired three days after he shot and killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, the passenger in a car he had been..
NYTimes.com

Illinois police officer who fatally shot Black teen Marcellis Stinnette has been fired

 A Waukegan, Illinois, police officer who had been placed on leave after fatally shooting a Black teen Tuesday night has been terminated.
USATODAY.com

Cop fired after fatally shooting Black teen in Waukegan, Illinois

 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette was killed during the incident and his girlfriend was seriously wounded.
CBS News

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

Afghan Security Forces Announce Killing of 'Al-Qaeda Key Member' Abu Muhsin al-Masri

 Al-Qaeda leader Abu Muhsin al-Masri, also known as Husam Abd-al-Ra'uf and originally from Egypt, was wanted by the FBI for conspiracy to aid foreign terrorist..
WorldNews

As election day nears, what final dirty tricks could Trump turn to?

 On 28 October 2016, the then director of the FBI, James Comey, dropped a bomb into the middle of the presidential race. With just 11 days to go until election..
WorldNews

George Floyd protests: 'Boogaloo' member held in precinct attack

 A self-proclaimed member of a violent far-right anti-government group has been charged with rioting during the George Floyd protests in Minnesota. Federal..
WorldNews
QAnon in Europe: the meteoric rise of a dangerous conspiracy theory, boosted by the pandemic [Video]

QAnon in Europe: the meteoric rise of a dangerous conspiracy theory, boosted by the pandemic

Labelled a terror threat in the US by the FBI, Qanon's pro-Trump social media conspiracy theorists are now on the ground at demonstrations in Europe boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unreported Europe looks into who they are - and why many experts feel the phenomenon is too dangerous to be ignored. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mesa officers sued over 2018 arrest and beating [Video]

Mesa officers sued over 2018 arrest and beating

A Mesa police officer who pulled the trigger in the controversial bean bagging of a man with his hands up this summer is also being sued for alleged excessive force during a 2018 arrest.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 05:46Published
Waukegan Police Officer Fired After Killing Man, Wounding Woman [Video]

Waukegan Police Officer Fired After Killing Man, Wounding Woman

The Waukegan police officer who fatally shot a teen on Tuesday has been fired, according to a release from the police department.

Credit: CBS 2 ChicagoPublished
Body Camera Video Shows Moments Before San Bernardino Officer Fatally Shoots Allegedly Armed Man [Video]

Body Camera Video Shows Moments Before San Bernardino Officer Fatally Shoots Allegedly Armed Man

San Bernardino police Friday released body camera video of a fatal shooting by a police officer.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:01Published

Tweets about this