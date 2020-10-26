Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Police Apprehend Alleged Ballot Box Arsonist Worldy Armand In Boston

Daily Caller Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
The box reportedly contained 122 ballots at the time of the fire
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Man Charged With Setting Boston Ballot Box Fire

Man Charged With Setting Boston Ballot Box Fire 02:11

 WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this