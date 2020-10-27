|
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday just days before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as it is set to consider several high-profile cases in the coming months. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Alan Jenkins of Harvard Law School joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with analysis.
