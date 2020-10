Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday just days before Election Day , solidifying the conservative majority on the court as it is set to consider several high-profile cases in the coming months. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Alan Jenkins of Harvard Law School joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with analysis.