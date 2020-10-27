Global  
 

Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

CBS News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday just days before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as it is set to consider several high-profile cases in the coming months. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Alan Jenkins of Harvard Law School joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with analysis.
 Debra Alfarone reports on Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, despite Democratic protest (10-26-2020)

