Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicolle Wallace Says Peggy Noonan’s Kamala Harris Op-Ed Caused Her ‘Physical Pain’ (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Nicolle Wallace Says Peggy Noonan’s Kamala Harris Op-Ed Caused Her ‘Physical Pain’ (Video)MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said on Monday that Peggy Noonan’s recent op-ed about Kamala Harris was “bitchy” and caused her “physical pain to read.”

“It causes me physical pain to read that from Peggy. She’s one of the people for whom I saw what was possible for myself in a career in politics as a communicator. And she’s someone I don’t just admire — I revere her words. Some of the speeches she’s written, I’ve devoted to memory,” Wallace said. “So to hear her take out her very skilled cudgel and smash it against a woman who’s broken the kinds of barriers that every one of us has faced — Peggy, too — is searing for me.”

In the op-ed, published in the Wall Street Journal last Friday, Noonan criticized Harris for being “giddy” and “coming across as insubstantial, frivolous,” citing her “loud laugh” and dancing at rallies and with “drum lines” as what she saw as examples of “embarrassing” behavior.

*Also Read:* MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace 'Loved' Being on 'The View,' Says Firing Felt 'Personal'

“I don’t know anyone more goofy and stupid than Donald Trump,” Wallace continued. “This, to me, felt tone-deaf, it felt nasty, it felt personal and it felt bitchy.”

“I have never been more disappointed in a woman that I thought I admired in my life,” former Sen. Claire McCaskill, who was a guest on Wallace’s show, also chimed in.

Watch the segment above and below.



Nicolle Wallace on Peggy Noonan's column criticizing Kamala Harris for dancing:

"When you’re a white woman and Republican, there's just certain stuff culturally that you don’t know jack bleep about… This, to me, felt tone-deaf and nasty and it felt personal and it felt bitchy" pic.twitter.com/Y1LJq1I5zz

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 26, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace 'Loved' Being on 'The View,' Says Firing Felt 'Personal'

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Says GOP Is 'Sad' Now and She's No Longer a Republican (Video)

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Calls Conservative Pundits 'Chickens—' for Questioning White House Official's Patriotism (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Caught On Camera: Maryland Man Allegedly Wrote Letter Threatening Joe Biden, Kamala Harris [Video]

Caught On Camera: Maryland Man Allegedly Wrote Letter Threatening Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Doorbell camera video shows a person, allegedly James Reed, dropping off a letter threatening Democratic presidential and vice-presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at a home in..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:31Published
Kamala Harris dances in the rain, twitter can't get enough: Watch the viral video|Oneindia News [Video]

Kamala Harris dances in the rain, twitter can't get enough: Watch the viral video|Oneindia News

As the battle for the US Presidential polls rages on, Twitter can't get enough of Kamala Harris as she campaigns for the US Democratic Party’s vice-presidential post. In the latest video from her..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published
Kamala Harris cancels appearances after two tied to campaign test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Kamala Harris cancels appearances after two tied to campaign test positive for COVID-19

Sen. Kamala Harris had planned to campaign in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania before the two people tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Nicolle Wallace Laments Peggy Noonan’s ‘Tone Deaf,’ ‘Nasty,’ ‘Bitchy’ Column About Kamala Harris

 MSNBC's *Nicolle Wallace* ripped Wall Street Journal columnist *Peggy Noonan* for her "bitchy" comments about Democratic vice-presidential nominee *Kamala...
Mediaite

Nicolle Wallace Trashes Peggy Noonan Over Kamala Harris Jab: 'It Felt Bitchy'

 “I’m never more disappointed in a woman that I thought I admired in my life,” former Sen. Claire McCaskill added.
Upworthy


Tweets about this

GeorgeL34767030

George Lake RT @thedailybeast: “I’m never more disappointed in a woman that I thought I admired in my life,” former Sen. Claire McCaskill added https:/… 1 minute ago

FolkiKaren

Karen Folkerts Nicolle Wallace Trashes Peggy Noonan Over Kamala Harris Jab, Says ‘It Felt Bitchy’ https://t.co/EOnI5q7qZ2 9 minutes ago

LammiePi

Laurel RT @SykesCharlie: Epic. https://t.co/tt501IS2z1 via @thedailybeast 11 minutes ago

TVChanneling

TV Channeling Podcast RT @TheWrap: "This to me felt tone-deaf, it felt nasty, it felt personal and it felt bitchy," Nicolle Wallace says of Peggy Noonan's recent… 15 minutes ago

k8ofarms

k8r GRAB HIM BY THE BALLOT 💪💪🏻💪🏼💪🏽💪🏽💪🏿 Nicolle Wallace Says Peggy Noonan's Kamala Harris Op-Ed Caused Her 'Physical Pain' (Video) https://t.co/Ni0f804Mlo 17 minutes ago