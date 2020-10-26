Global  
 

Prince Azim of Brunei, Film Producer and Son of Sultan of Brunei, Dies at 38

The Wrap Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Prince Azim of Brunei, Film Producer and Son of Sultan of Brunei, Dies at 38Prince Azim, film producer and the son of the Sultan of Brunei, has died, according to CNN. He was 38 years old.

The country’s government confirmed he died on Saturday morning, but did not disclose the cause of death. Vice, however, reported that the prince had been in the hospital “for quite some time.” The funeral, CNN reported, took place on Saturday, after which the nation entered a seven-day mourning period.

Azim was fourth in line to the nation’s throne, and was the sultan’s second-born son, known for hosting lavish parties with celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey attending.

*Also Read:* George Clooney to Continue Boycott on Sultan of Brunei's Hotels Despite Execution Moratorium

He also served as a producer on various films like 2014’s “You’re Not You” starring Hilary Swank, “The Time of Their Lives” starring Joan Collings and “The Happy Prince” starring Colin Firth.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a statement to CNN that Azim “was known for his kind and generous spirit, and for his dedication to charitable, educational and youth causes.” The Indonesian Embassy said that he will “always be remembered fondly.”

According to Vice, Brunei’s royal family holds many positions in the government, and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has amassed titles, overseas properties, luxury goods and wealth estimated to be worth more than $28 billion. Brunei is an absolute monarchy and the royal family is wealthy due to natural resources, particularly oil reserves.

Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Prince Azim of Brunei, a Film Producer Who Rubbed Elbows with Joan Collins and Mariah Carey, Dies at 38

Prince Azim of Brunei, a Film Producer Who Rubbed Elbows with Joan Collins and Mariah Carey, Dies at 38 01:39

 Prince Azim was the son of the Sultan of Brunei and fourth in line to the country's throne

