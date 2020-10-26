‘Selena: The Series’ Trailer Charts Rise of Tejano Music Superstar (Video) Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Netflix has released a full-length trailer for its upcoming series about the queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, charting the singer’s dramatic career explosion and its effects on her life and family.



“Selena: The Series” stars Christian Serratos as the late Quintanilla, following her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.



The trailer also shows Selena’s burgeoning romance with her bandmate (and later husband), Chris Perez.



Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez and Seidy López also star.



*Also Read:* Netflix's 'Selena' Series Drops Dad-Heavy Teaser, Sets Premiere Date (Video)



The first part of “Selena: The Series” will include six hour-long episodes, launching Dec. 4. No release date has been set for Part 2.



The series was created by Moisés Zamora who executive produces alongside Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla and Simran A. Singh. Episodes 1-6 are directed by Hiromi Kamata. The show hails from Campanario Entertainment.



