Tropical Storm Zeta Churns Toward Louisiana

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The state already has been slammed by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, which hit the coast during the tumultuous 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10/27 6AM

Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10/27 6AM 00:31

 Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10/27 6AM

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delta Air Lines Airline in the United States

Flight attendant slapped by passenger who refused to wear a mask

 Passengers have filmed a confrontation between a defiant anti-masker and a flight attendant on board a plane from Miami to Atlanta. A video of the incident was..
WorldNews
Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana [Video]

Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana were left without power while homes that took a beating just weeks ago from Hurricane Laura were now damaged further on Friday from Hurricane Delta. Conway G.Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published
Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday. The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100 mph. The National Hurricane Center predicted the storm surge could reach up to 11 feet. Residents in the area steeled themselves as Delta delivered bands of rain, strong winds, and rising waters. Hurricane Laura barreled through the area in late August and killed at least 27 people in the state.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Delta [Video]

Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Delta

The streets of southwest Louisiana were deserted as a powerful Hurricane Delta approached, threatening to add misery to people struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura Category 4 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

After 2 Hurricanes, Lake Charles Fears Its Cries for Help Have Gone Unheard

 The city was shredded by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. But the needs of Lake Charles have been overlooked in a year of disaster and unrest.
NYTimes.com
A bird's-eye view of Delta storm damage [Video]

A bird's-eye view of Delta storm damage

Drone footage taken Saturday (Oct 10th) showed the damaged caused by Hurricane Delta before it weakened, as it flooded streets in southwest Louisiana, a section of the state battered weeks ago by Hurricane Laura.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

