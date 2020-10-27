Global  
 

Day Four Of Early Voting Starts Midday As Turnout Continues To Surge In NYC

Gothamist Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Day Four Of Early Voting Starts Midday As Turnout Continues To Surge In NYCYou don't have to wait on line to drop off your absentee ballot!

Voting for the first three days has exceeded the early voting turnout in 2019 and for the 2020 primary combined. [ more › ]
0
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Long Lines Spotted On Day 4 Of Early Voting In NYC

Long Lines Spotted On Day 4 Of Early Voting In NYC 00:24

 There were long lines on day four of early voting in New York.

