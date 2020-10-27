Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey back at practice after missing 5 games

Denver Post Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the team’s injured reserve list, increasing the likelihood Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christian McCaffrey & Mark Ingram -- Dr. Matt Provencher on when we can expect them back [Video]

Christian McCaffrey & Mark Ingram -- Dr. Matt Provencher on when we can expect them back

Former New England Patriots head physician Dr. Matt Provencher breaks down when we can expect to see star running backs Christian McCaffrey and Mark Ingram back on the field.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:14Published
10 Things Christian McCaffrey Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Christian McCaffrey Can't Live Without

There are a few things Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey can't live without at home. From his personal sauna and his piano to his Xbox and Boosted Board, these are Christian..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 11:02Published

Tweets about this