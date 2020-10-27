Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey back at practice after missing 5 games
Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the team’s injured reserve list, increasing the likelihood Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
