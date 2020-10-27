Global  
 

Contrary to Trump’s predictions, Democrats are poised to expand their House majority.

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Buoyed by cash and President Trump’s low standing in battleground states, Democrats are poised to expand their advantage over Republicans in the House.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority

Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority 00:33

 Liz Lynch/Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she would seek another term as House Speaker if Democrats keep control of the house following the November election in an interview with CNN on Sunday. Additionally, Pelosi said Democrats must win back the Senate majority, which...

Harris pushes early voting at Reno campaign stop

 With Election Day only one week away, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris urged supporters in Reno, Nevada to vote early and "fight for the..
USATODAY.com

In search of 326,695 unreturned ballots, Democrats plan an all-out scavenger hunt in Wisconsin.

 In search of 326,695 unreturned ballots, Democrats plan an all-out scavenger hunt in Wisconsin after Supreme Court ruling.
NYTimes.com

Majority of Arab voters in US favor Biden over Trump

 Arab voters in the United States are more likely to vote for Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in the upcoming presidential elections (59%) than to reelect the US..
WorldNews
Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt [Video]

Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt

[NFA] Trailing in national opinion polls, President Donald Trump again attacked U.S. election mechanics on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of millions of ballots cast by mail in his race against Democrat Joe Biden. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:39Published

Trump campaign site "defaced" in apparent hack

 President Trump's campaign website briefly showed a message from someone claiming to have compromised devices belonging to Mr. Trump and his relatives.
CBS News

Melania 'repulsed' by Donald Trump, former aide Omarosa claims

 An insider close to the Trumps has made a string of sensational allegations about their marriage in a new tell-all book.Omarosa Manigault Newman first met Donald..
New Zealand Herald

Trump taunts Biden, Ocasio-Cortez in Wisconsin

 President Donald Trump held a rally in West Salem, Wisconsin, hours after state public health officials announced new highs in reported coronavirus-related..
USATODAY.com

Trump campaign 'Election Day is Today' ads removed by Facebook

 The Trump campaign tested the limits of Facebook's ban on new political ads in the last week of the 2020 election but Facebook removed them.
USATODAY.com

President Trump's Campaign Website 'Seized' by Hackers

 President Trump's campaign website was apparently "seized" by hackers claiming to have evidence of him trying to manipulate the election ... but the alleged hack..
TMZ.com

California 'Trump Store' Allegedly Collecting Ballots, Undercover Video Shows

 Here's a GOP campaign HQ in California, doubling as a Trump merchandise store, AND allegedly collecting ballots -- a state violation -- according to this..
TMZ.com

Eyes on Texas as early voting surge surpasses 2016

 More than 7 million votes have already been cast in Texas. That's more than anywhere in the U.S. and making decades of low voter turnout, and undisputed..
USATODAY.com

You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter [Video]

You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter

White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far. Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation, and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:47Published
Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election [Video]

Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election

Despite US President Donald Trump's vocal push for a new COVID-19 stimulus package, it appears unlikely that one will come before Election Day. On Tuesday, Business Insider reports Trump signaled he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package [Video]

Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package

Fed Chair Jay Powell warned on Tuesday that the US economy would suffer if another stimulus package isn't passed, which remains stalled in Congress. House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published

