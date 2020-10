Lee Fergusson #FBPE RT @sam_vinograd: Trump’s track record on Iran is clear - Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon than when Trump came into office thanks to his… 2 minutes ago

نسل برانداز RT @Javanmardi75: Satellite photos show construction at Iran's Natanz nuclear site | The Times of Israel https://t.co/KJKhtDXmkK 3 minutes ago

Christine RT @VetsUnitedMarch: Satellite Photos Show Construction at Iran Nuclear Site https://t.co/keccaDbIVU 8 minutes ago

Veterans United March Satellite Photos Show Construction at Iran Nuclear Site https://t.co/keccaDbIVU 9 minutes ago

Ronald M. Iglesias RT @ABCWorldNews: The construction comes as the U.S. nears an election pitting President Trump, whose maximum pressure campaign against Ira… 10 minutes ago

Ali Javanmardi Satellite photos show construction at Iran's Natanz nuclear site | The Times of Israel https://t.co/KJKhtDXmkK 29 minutes ago

OfLellie 🇺🇸 WEAR A DAMN MASK. VOTE! 🇺🇸 RT @AP: Satellite photos show Iran has begun construction at its Natanz nuclear facility. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear agency acknowledge… 30 minutes ago