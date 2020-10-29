|
Maya Rudolph on potential for 4 years of Kamala Harris impression: 'Let's go. I'm ready'
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win the presidential election next week, Maya Rudolph says she's more than ready for four years of regular work on "Saturday Night Live." (Oct. 28)
