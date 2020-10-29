Global  
 

Supreme Court rules on North Carolina and Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

CBS News Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The Supreme Court is allowing North Carolina and Pennsylvania to count absentee ballots for several days after Election Day. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to explain the potential impact on state Republicans and the Trump campaign.
News video: Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin

Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin 01:22

 Siding with Wisconsin's Republican-led legislature, the U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to allow an extension to the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in the state, dealing a setback to Democrats. Gloria Tso reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court rules on mail-in ballot cases in key battleground states

 The Supreme Court has ruled in two cases dealing with mail-in ballot deadlines in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. CBS News political contributor and Democratic..
CBS News

Republicans have already packed the Supreme Court. Unpack it by making it bigger.

 A new Congress must vote to unpack the courts, just as assuredly and constitutionally as McConnell refused to consider Obama nominee Merrick Garland.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC [Video]

Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC

U.S. Supreme Court extended mail-in voting deadlines in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a setback for the Trump campaign. Bryan Wood reports.

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

SCOTUS upholds mail-in ballot extension in North Carolina

 Under the Supreme Court's order, mailed ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by 5 p.m. on November 12 in order to be counted.
CBS News

Supreme Court leaves North Carolina's Nov. 12 deadline for receipt of absentee ballots in place

 The justices refused to upset an extension in the state that allows ballots to be received up Nov. 12 if they are postmarked on Nov. 3.
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Facing Gap in Pennsylvania, Trump Camp Tries to Make Voting Harder

 Trailing in the polls, President Trump and his campaign are pursuing a three-pronged strategy that would effectively suppress the mail-in vote in the critical..
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court won't expedite review of Pennsylvania ballot extension

 "[T]here is simply not enough time at this late date to decide the question before the election," Justice Alito wrote. "That does not mean, however, that the..
CBS News

Election day Election day

Live election updates: Trump, Biden continue battling for votes five days from election night

 Thursday puts the nation five days away from Election Day, with Trump and Biden expected to make stops.
USATODAY.com

Millions of absentee ballots remain unreturned as election nears

 As Election Day looms, volunteers continue going door to door to reach the millions of voters who asked for a mail-in ballot, but have not returned it. Janet..
CBS News

Weijia Jiang Weijia Jiang American television journalist

Candidates ramp up campaign schedule in final week

 President Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and their running mates are ramping up campaign appearances with less than a week to go until Election Day. CBS..
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in at White House ceremony

 Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the nation's newest Supreme Court justice at a White House ceremony Monday night. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia..
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett swears first of two Supreme Court oaths hours after being confirmed by Senate

 After one of the most partisan confirmation votes in U.S. history, Judge Amy Coney Barrett is preparing to become the latest Supreme Court justice. She'll swear..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Student Voting Surges Despite Efforts to Suppress It

 The coronavirus pandemic and new requirements in Republican-led states created voting obstacles for college students this year. Yet youth participation appears..
NYTimes.com

Before death, candidate said GOP asked him to "pull votes" from Dem

 The Star Tribune reports Adam Weeks told a friend he was recruited by Republicans to siphon votes away from Democratic Rep. Angie Craig.
CBS News
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

