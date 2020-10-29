|
Supreme Court rules on North Carolina and Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The Supreme Court is allowing North Carolina and Pennsylvania to count absentee ballots for several days after Election Day. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to explain the potential impact on state Republicans and the Trump campaign.
