Louisville police officer sues Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for emotional distress

CBS News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, an officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, has filed a civil suit against her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for emotional distress, assault and battery. Jericka Duncan reports.
