Democrat Jaime Harrison on his close race against Senator Lindsey Graham in South Carolina
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Recent polls show Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in a tight race in South Carolina. Harrison joined CBSN to talk about what we can expect in their final debate Friday night ahead of Election Day.
