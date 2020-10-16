Lindsey Graham’s Senate Opponent Burns Him ‘It’s Always Sunny’-Style Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Democratic opponent burned him Friday morning with a mock-up of what the Republican senator’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” episode opener might look like.



The quick video from Jaime Harrison, complete with title cards in the series’ signature style and the famous theme music, imagined an episode called “Lindsey Graham Commits an Ethics Violation.”



“5:30 p.m. on a Wednesday, ” it opened, noting the senator was on federal property.



*Also Read:* Jim Carrey Imagines Lindsey Graham's 'Hellbound' Future in New Cartoon



A clip of a masked Graham speaking to reporters after one of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings rolled: “Well, I think people in South Carolina are excited about Judge Barrett. I don’t know how much it affected fundraising today. If you want to help me close the gap, [go to] lindseygraham.com. A little bit goes a long way.”



Harrison has been out-fundraising Graham — breaking Senate campaign fundraising records in the process — and generating headlines as he takes on the longtime South Carolina lawmaker. In a recent Fox News interview, Graham noted, “They’re killing me, money-wise.”



The Democratic upstart included a second tweet that linked to a local news article about how, exactly, Graham committed the ethics violation by fundraising on federal property. According to the Post and Courier, two formal complaints were filed with the Senate Ethics Committee about the moment on Thursday. One came from the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center while the second was filed by the South Carolina Democratic Party. A spokesperson for the senator is quoted in the piece saying Graham was responding specifically to reporters’ questions about fundraising.



“More embarrassing @LindseyGrahamSC headlines. South Carolinians deserve so much better from their elected leaders,” Harrison wrote.



Watch the clip here:







It's Always Sunny in the Senate Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/NMwwEV7HS3



— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 16, 2020







