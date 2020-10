LiL Wayne Supports Trump, Says Platinum Plan Will Give the Black Community Real Ownership Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Lil Wayne talked about President Trump's willingness to support the reform that will help the minorities. Although, the rapper did not clarify if he endorses him. Lil Wayne talked about President Trump's willingness to support the reform that will help the minorities. Although, the rapper did not clarify if he endorses him. 👓 View full article