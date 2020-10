You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Planning on voting in person? Keep these Colorado election rules in mind



With election day nearly here, some voters prefer to cast their ballots in person. Here are a few frequently asked questions answered for those who still haven’t voted. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:23 Published 43 minutes ago Judge demands U.S. Postal Service stop reforms that delay mail before Election Day



A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to reverse mail collection limits leading up to Election Day. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:42 Published 1 hour ago Early voting ends in some cities in Milwaukee County



In the City of New Berlin residents were quick to stop by the City’s Clerk's office to cast their ballot before the end of early voting. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:29 Published 1 hour ago

Tweets about this