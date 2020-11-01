'Trump Train' in Texas followed Biden bus down highway, FBI investigating
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Supporters of President Trump riding in trucks surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus traveling down a Texas highway Friday, prompting Democrat staffers to call 911 and cancel at least two tour stops scheduled later in the day, according to reports.
The Presidential Election is 5 days away. Early voting in Texas is already 94% of the way to the entire number of ballots cast in 2016. That's according to the US Elections Project. FiveThirtyEight's polling average has President Donald Trump ahead by just 1 point in Texas. Business Insider reports...
Texas is a rapidly changing state with the fastest growing population in the US. Hispanic Texans are expected to become the majority by 2022, but will this help Joe Biden flip a Republican stronghold?..