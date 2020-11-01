Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Trump Train' in Texas followed Biden bus down highway, FBI investigating

FOXNews.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Supporters of President Trump riding in trucks surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus traveling down a Texas highway Friday, prompting Democrat staffers to call 911 and cancel at least two tour stops scheduled later in the day, according to reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Where Do The Candidates Stand 5 Days Before The Election?

Where Do The Candidates Stand 5 Days Before The Election? 00:37

 The Presidential Election is 5 days away. Early voting in Texas is already 94% of the way to the entire number of ballots cast in 2016. That's according to the US Elections Project. FiveThirtyEight's polling average has President Donald Trump ahead by just 1 point in Texas. Business Insider reports...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas [Video]

Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

Less than a week before Election Day, Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:57Published
Jill Biden Campaigns In North Texas For Husband [Video]

Jill Biden Campaigns In North Texas For Husband

There is a tight race in Texas between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:08Published
Battle for the suburbs: can Joe Biden flip Texas? – video [Video]

Battle for the suburbs: can Joe Biden flip Texas? – video

Texas is a rapidly changing state with the fastest growing population in the US. Hispanic Texans are expected to become the majority by 2022, but will this help Joe Biden flip a Republican stronghold?..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 10:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden camp cancels Texas events after "Trump Train" surrounds campaign bus

 The highway skirmish came as Democrats close ground in a state that is polling competitively in the race for president. Recent polls...
Upworthy Also reported by •Mediaite

Biden staff call 911 after bus swarmed by Trump supporters on Texas highway

 According to the Biden campaign, the vehicles surrounded the bus trying to slow it down in the middle of the highway or run it off the road.
USATODAY.com

Election Updates: The Final Push

 The latest: In Texas, a G.O.P. lawsuit could invalidate over 120,000 votes, and vehicles flying Trump flags tried to force a Biden campaign bus off a highway.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this