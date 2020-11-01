|
Sword-wielding man arrested in Quebec stabbings
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
++WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT++A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others on Halloween near the historic Château Frontenac hotel in Quebec City. (Nov. 1)
Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in QuebecA man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others on Halloween..
Police arrest suspect after two die in Quebec stabbings
2 Reported Killed in Halloween Stabbing Spree in Quebec CityThe police arrested a suspect in the attack, a man in his mid-20s who they said was dressed in medieval garb. Five people were said to be injured in the attack.
