Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sword-wielding man arrested in Quebec stabbings

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
++WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT++A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others on Halloween near the historic Château Frontenac hotel in Quebec City. (Nov. 1)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Attacker with sword kills at least two in Quebec

Attacker with sword kills at least two in Quebec 01:08

 At least two people were killed and five wounded after being stabbed by a man dressed in medieval clothes and wielding a sword, Quebec police said on Sunday (November 1), noting the attack appeared to be driven by personal motives and not linked to any terror group. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Quebec City Quebec City Provincial capital city in Quebec, Canada

Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec

 A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others on Halloween..
New Zealand Herald
Police arrest suspect after two die in Quebec stabbings [Video]

Police arrest suspect after two die in Quebec stabbings

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:30Published

2 Reported Killed in Halloween Stabbing Spree in Quebec City

 The police arrested a suspect in the attack, a man in his mid-20s who they said was dressed in medieval garb. Five people were said to be injured in the attack.
NYTimes.com

Château Frontenac Château Frontenac


Halloween Halloween Holiday celebrated on 31 October

Kendall Jenner Hosts Birthday and Halloween Party

 Kendall Jenner had a party on top of a party Saturday night ... celebrating Halloween and her birthday. Kendall hosted the bast at Harriet's Rooftop in WeHo,..
TMZ.com

Hollywood Celebrities Best Halloween Costumes of 2020

 Halloween in Hollywood was different this year -- face it, everything's different this year -- but the costumes were still pretty awesome, and in some cases,..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus updates: Police bust New York City party on Halloween; England to enter 4-week lockdown; virus top campaign issue

 Multiple countries in Europe are again entering lockdowns as cases surge in the U.S. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Wuhan's streets are packed with Halloween revellers ten months after the coronavirus pandemic started there

 Crowds packed into the Happy Valley Wuhan amusement park to watch a Halloween parade on Thursday night less than one year after the city...
Upworthy

Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec

Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others on Halloween...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NYTimes.comVOA NewsNewsmax

Quebec City stabbings leave 2 dead, 5 wounded; police arrest suspect

 Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this