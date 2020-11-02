REPORT: At Least Seven Dead In Austria Shooting, Explosion Near Vienna’s Main Synagogue Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A large-scale police operation is currently underway in Vienna 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TalesCualquierSerHumano RT @lookner: Another Austrian outlet is saying they've heard a report of at least seven dead https://t.co/K479WNJmFQ https://t.co/uCpjaGPLwC 3 minutes ago Steve Lookner Another Austrian outlet is saying they've heard a report of at least seven dead https://t.co/K479WNJmFQ https://t.co/uCpjaGPLwC 6 minutes ago Norman Firebaugh REPORT: At Least Seven Dead In Austria Shooting, Explosion Near Vienna’s Main Synagogue https://t.co/WEIhIfi1nF via @dailycaller 7 minutes ago Linda e💛 RT @DailyCaller: REPORT: At Least Seven Dead In Austria Shooting, Explosion Near Vienna’s Main Synagogue https://t.co/QXvP6oeIqx 12 minutes ago DR. REPORT: At Least Seven Dead In Austria Shooting, Explosion Near Vienna’s Main Synagogue https://t.co/li8QAXtDWM… https://t.co/RTGNgErvqM 29 minutes ago

