Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

REPORT: At Least Seven Dead In Austria Shooting, Explosion Near Vienna’s Main Synagogue

Daily Caller Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
A large-scale police operation is currently underway in Vienna
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Talescualquier2

TalesCualquierSerHumano RT @lookner: Another Austrian outlet is saying they've heard a report of at least seven dead https://t.co/K479WNJmFQ https://t.co/uCpjaGPLwC 3 minutes ago

lookner

Steve Lookner Another Austrian outlet is saying they've heard a report of at least seven dead https://t.co/K479WNJmFQ https://t.co/uCpjaGPLwC 6 minutes ago

FirebaughNorman

Norman Firebaugh REPORT: At Least Seven Dead In Austria Shooting, Explosion Near Vienna’s Main Synagogue https://t.co/WEIhIfi1nF via @dailycaller 7 minutes ago

grammyLS

Linda e💛 RT @DailyCaller: REPORT: At Least Seven Dead In Austria Shooting, Explosion Near Vienna’s Main Synagogue https://t.co/QXvP6oeIqx 12 minutes ago

DR10001

DR. REPORT: At Least Seven Dead In Austria Shooting, Explosion Near Vienna’s Main Synagogue https://t.co/li8QAXtDWM… https://t.co/RTGNgErvqM 29 minutes ago