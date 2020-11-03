How to Stream CBS News’ Election 2020 Results Coverage Live

Global  
 

The Wrap Tuesday, 3 November 2020
How to Stream CBS News’ Election 2020 Results Coverage LiveThe end of the road is finally in sight for the 2020 presidential election — though the drama could, and probably will, certainly continue on after Nov. 3. But no matter what happens on Tuesday night in this race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, CBS News will be there to cover all of it, and you’ll be able to watch the network’s coverage for free from wherever you end up.

CBS News will have its coverage going all day on the CBSN streaming platform, but the main event — the network’s dedicated coverage bloc — will start up at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Which is when the first states close their polls on the East Coast. “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell will be the lead. But she won’t be alone.

O’Donnell will be joined on the desk by “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, senior political analyst John Dickerson, political correspondent Ed O’Keefe, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, contributor Maria Elena Salinas and chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes.

Valerie Jarrett and Reince Priebus will also chime in with their thoughts on how things are going as the night progresses on Tuesday.

The network has also said that it “will use the latest integrated graphics and virtual storytelling tools, and a brand new advanced multi-touch screen developed for CBS News’ Election Night coverage,” so it sounds like they’ve gotten a bit of a tech upgrade from the normal large interactive screens that all the news networks have been using for a while.

The CBS News coverage is scheduled to run until 2 a.m. ET. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will be preempted by that coverage bloc, but he’ll still deliver a live show over on Showtime, as he also did four years ago.

All CBS News coverage is always available for free, no login required, thanks to the 24-hour streaming news channel CBSN. You can watch CBSN on the web right here, and on YouTube here. We’ve also embedded that feed up at the top of this article. You can also check it out on the CBS News app, which you can get on pretty much any device that has apps, mobile or streaming box.

