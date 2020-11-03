How to Stream CBS News’ Election 2020 Results Coverage Live

City Of Pittsburgh Polling Places Seeing Steady Stream Of Voters



Polling places across the city of Pittsburgh are seeing a steady stream of voters this Election Day; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:31 Published 38 minutes ago

First time voters explain why they went to the polls



These three voters are counting on starting their journey in having a say in this country's democracy. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:47 Published 2 hours ago