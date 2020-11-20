Global  
 

Michigan lawmakers meet with Trump as he continues to fight election results

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
President Trump is meeting with several Michigan Republican lawmakers as the state move towards certifying its election results, showing President-elect Joe Biden winning the state. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on the latest, and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about Mr. Trump's efforts to subvert the choice of voters in states he lost.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: GOP leaders to meet with President Trump Friday

GOP leaders to meet with President Trump Friday 01:51

 GOP leaders to meet with President Trump Friday

'Certify the results!' -activists to MI lawmaker [Video]

'Certify the results!' -activists to MI lawmaker

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who arrived at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, was met by a swarm of protesters demanding that he "certify the results" of the presidential election in his state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published
Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office' [Video]

Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'

President-elect Joe Biden's campaign legal advisor Bob Bauer on Friday said he sees no legal basis for overturning the Michigan election results as President Donald Trump meets with Michigan lawmakers at White House in his attempt to challenge Biden's win.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

What We Know About Trump's Election Meeting with Michigan Officials

 Two of the state’s leading Republicans are headed to the White House on Friday, as the president continues his efforts to subvert the election results in their..
NYTimes.com

John Bolton says Trump will try to "squeeze" Michigan officials during White House visit

 Trump's former national security adviser said the president is trying to intimidate state officials.
CBS News

John Bolton says Republican leaders need to "speak the truth" about Trump's false election fraud claims

 President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the White House transition despite facing steep hurdles from the Trump administration. Former Trump national..
CBS News
'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state [Video]

'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state

President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the winner after a recount in the U.S. state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Pelosi hopes McConnell's 'pause' on virus aid ends

 As Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the holiday will also be marked "with great pain" over the lives lost to..
USATODAY.com

Florida Senator Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

 Scott campaigned maskless at an indoor event last week for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia.
CBS News

Rudy Giuliani and President Trump's legal team continue to undermine the election

 The president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and legal team held a press conference at the RNC that undermined the 2020 election. Weijia Jiang reports from..
CBS News

Trump administration and Biden team communicating in unofficial talks

 CBS News has learned that some members of the Trump administration and the Biden transition team are communicating in unofficial talks. CBS News White House..
CBS News

Trump campaign requests recount in two Wisconsin counties

 The Trump campaign is requesting a recount in two heavily Democratic counties in Wisconsin as the president continues to push unfounded claims of voter fraud...
CBS News

Trump fires nation's top election security official after agency said election was securely run

 President Trump fired his administration's top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency...
CBS News

Biden to push for new coronavirus stimulus deal as cases spike

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to tackle the next stimulus bill as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise across the country. However, he's facing major..
CBS News

White House focused on fighting election results as COVID cases reach record highs

 President Trump remained focused on efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach reacord daily highs. CBS..
CBS News

Obama jokes that Navy SEALs could remove Trump from White House

 "I wish the transition was going better," the former president told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night.
CBS News

Over 182,000 prison inmates have tested positive since coronavirus pandemic began

 Prison populations in the U.S. have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Meagher, senior editor for The Marshall Project, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to..
CBS News

Biden talks to health care workers and focuses on transition

 President-elect Joe Biden is holding a roundtable with frontline health care workers Wednesday, and he continues to work on his transition despite being blocked..
CBS News

Facebook and Twitter CEOs testify before Senate about handling of election

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before a Senate committee about their platforms' handling of the 2020 election and their..
CBS News

Hurricane Iota upgraded to Category 5 storm as it nears Central America

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm as it swept over the western Caribbean. The storm was approaching..
CBS News

