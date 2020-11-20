Michigan lawmakers meet with Trump as he continues to fight election results
President Trump is meeting with several Michigan Republican lawmakers as the state move towards certifying its election results, showing President-elect Joe Biden winning the state. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on the latest, and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about Mr. Trump's efforts to subvert the choice of voters in states he lost.
'Certify the results!' -activists to MI lawmaker
Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount
What We Know About Trump's Election Meeting with Michigan OfficialsTwo of the state’s leading Republicans are headed to the White House on Friday, as the president continues his efforts to subvert the election results in their..
John Bolton says Trump will try to "squeeze" Michigan officials during White House visitTrump's former national security adviser said the president is trying to intimidate state officials.
John Bolton says Republican leaders need to "speak the truth" about Trump's false election fraud claimsPresident-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the White House transition despite facing steep hurdles from the Trump administration. Former Trump national..
'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state
Pelosi hopes McConnell's 'pause' on virus aid endsAs Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the holiday will also be marked "with great pain" over the lives lost to..
Florida Senator Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirusScott campaigned maskless at an indoor event last week for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia.
Rudy Giuliani and President Trump's legal team continue to undermine the electionThe president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and legal team held a press conference at the RNC that undermined the 2020 election. Weijia Jiang reports from..
Trump administration and Biden team communicating in unofficial talksCBS News has learned that some members of the Trump administration and the Biden transition team are communicating in unofficial talks. CBS News White House..
Trump campaign requests recount in two Wisconsin countiesThe Trump campaign is requesting a recount in two heavily Democratic counties in Wisconsin as the president continues to push unfounded claims of voter fraud...
Trump fires nation's top election security official after agency said election was securely runPresident Trump fired his administration's top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency...
Biden to push for new coronavirus stimulus deal as cases spikePresident-elect Joe Biden is set to tackle the next stimulus bill as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise across the country. However, he's facing major..
White House focused on fighting election results as COVID cases reach record highsPresident Trump remained focused on efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach reacord daily highs. CBS..
Obama jokes that Navy SEALs could remove Trump from White House"I wish the transition was going better," the former president told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night.
Over 182,000 prison inmates have tested positive since coronavirus pandemic beganPrison populations in the U.S. have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Meagher, senior editor for The Marshall Project, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to..
Biden talks to health care workers and focuses on transitionPresident-elect Joe Biden is holding a roundtable with frontline health care workers Wednesday, and he continues to work on his transition despite being blocked..
Facebook and Twitter CEOs testify before Senate about handling of electionFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before a Senate committee about their platforms' handling of the 2020 election and their..
Hurricane Iota upgraded to Category 5 storm as it nears Central AmericaA fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm as it swept over the western Caribbean. The storm was approaching..
