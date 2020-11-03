How to Stream Telemundo’s Election 2020 Results Coverage Live Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

After a long and grueling year, complete with a global pandemic to mix things up, the 2020 election is finally here. Nov. 3 marks the beginning of the end of this presidential election cycle — how long that ending will go on is anybody’s guess — but this really is it. The main event. While there will certainly be no shortage of coverage options on Tuesday night, not many of them will be in Spanish. But Spanish-speaking folks will be able to stream live coverage of the election on Noticias Telemundo.



On the big day, Telemundo’s “Decision 2020” live special coverage starts with a special edition of Telemundo’s morning show, “Un Nuevo Dia,” anchored by Nicole Suarez. Primetime coverage will start at 7 p.m. ET, anchored by José Díaz-Balart, Felicidad Aveleyra, Julio Vaqueiro, Vanessa Hauc, and Paulina Sodi. All of the day’s coverage will take place from the network’s brand new studio sets at Telemundo Center in Miami.



*Also Read:* How to Stream MSNBC and NBC News' 2020 Election Results Coverage Live



Telemundo’s primetime coverage on election night will feature visual components like augmented graphics, high-res video walls and a multi-touch screen showing the latest polling results, updates on the presidential, senate and house races, and the latest social media chatter. Basically, this setup is pretty much what you’d expect from dedicated election night coverage.



Noticias Telemundo will also be collaborating with its sister network, NBC News, which will provide up-to-date polling and election night results from the NBC News Decision Desk as soon as they’re handed down from election officials.



Local Telemundo-owned stations will also have live coverage of local races, with results available via Telemundo’s websites and apps. Noticias Telemundo also has a digital news team that will put out online content throughout the day, including real-time updates and results and a breaking news live blog.



*Also Read:* How to Stream CNN's Election Night 2020 Results Coverage Live



Aside from the Telemundo cable channel, you’ll be able to stream Noticias Telemundo’s election results coverage live on the web at Telemundo.com right here and on the network’s mobile app. It’s also available on NBC.com here. These streams are not free — you’ll need a valid TV provider login to access them.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



How to Stream CNN's Election Night 2020 Results Coverage Live



How to Stream PBS NewsHour's 2020 Election Night Results Coverage Live



How to Stream MSNBC and NBC News' 2020 Election Results Coverage Live



How to Stream Fox News' Election Night 2020 Results Coverage Live Online After a long and grueling year, complete with a global pandemic to mix things up, the 2020 election is finally here. Nov. 3 marks the beginning of the end of this presidential election cycle — how long that ending will go on is anybody’s guess — but this really is it. The main event. While there will certainly be no shortage of coverage options on Tuesday night, not many of them will be in Spanish. But Spanish-speaking folks will be able to stream live coverage of the election on Noticias Telemundo.On the big day, Telemundo’s “Decision 2020” live special coverage starts with a special edition of Telemundo’s morning show, “Un Nuevo Dia,” anchored by Nicole Suarez. Primetime coverage will start at 7 p.m. ET, anchored by José Díaz-Balart, Felicidad Aveleyra, Julio Vaqueiro, Vanessa Hauc, and Paulina Sodi. All of the day’s coverage will take place from the network’s brand new studio sets at Telemundo Center in Miami.*Also Read:* How to Stream MSNBC and NBC News' 2020 Election Results Coverage LiveTelemundo’s primetime coverage on election night will feature visual components like augmented graphics, high-res video walls and a multi-touch screen showing the latest polling results, updates on the presidential, senate and house races, and the latest social media chatter. Basically, this setup is pretty much what you’d expect from dedicated election night coverage.Noticias Telemundo will also be collaborating with its sister network, NBC News, which will provide up-to-date polling and election night results from the NBC News Decision Desk as soon as they’re handed down from election officials.Local Telemundo-owned stations will also have live coverage of local races, with results available via Telemundo’s websites and apps. Noticias Telemundo also has a digital news team that will put out online content throughout the day, including real-time updates and results and a breaking news live blog.*Also Read:* How to Stream CNN's Election Night 2020 Results Coverage LiveAside from the Telemundo cable channel, you’ll be able to stream Noticias Telemundo’s election results coverage live on the web at Telemundo.com right here and on the network’s mobile app. It’s also available on NBC.com here. These streams are not free — you’ll need a valid TV provider login to access them.*Related stories from TheWrap:*How to Stream CNN's Election Night 2020 Results Coverage LiveHow to Stream PBS NewsHour's 2020 Election Night Results Coverage LiveHow to Stream MSNBC and NBC News' 2020 Election Results Coverage LiveHow to Stream Fox News' Election Night 2020 Results Coverage Live Online 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published 15 hours ago Here's how we will input election results and call races on Election Night 02:01 With the 2020 General Election just one day away, we wanted to be open and transparent about how we plan to input election results and call races. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How tuned in will Western New Yorkers be to election night coverage



71 million people tuned in to primetime coverage of the 2016 election, according to Nielsen. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:11 Published 9 hours ago Dealing with election anxiety: What if your candidate loses?



Dealing with election anxiety: What if your candidate loses? Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:39 Published 15 hours ago Things to look out for on Election Night



Those following the results of the election in the evening are advised to look out for several key moments. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:55 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources How to Stream CNN’s Election Night 2020 Results Coverage Live After many months of constant stress and anxiety, Election Day is finally upon us — and there are lots of places where you can stream the results live. CNN is...

The Wrap 13 hours ago



Live: 2020 Election Updates And Results Follow NPR's live election coverage, including voting updates, race calls and analysis.

NPR 1 day ago





Tweets about this

