Graham Wins in South Carolina as Republicans Hold Senate Seat

Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was elected to a fourth term, the Associated Press projected, overcoming Democrat Jaime Harrison's record-setting fund-raising campaign.Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, played a key role in the confirmation of...
Video Credit: Huffington Post - Published
News video: Lindsey Graham Holds Senate Seat

Lindsey Graham Holds Senate Seat 01:21

 Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising records.

