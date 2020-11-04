Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harrison Ford Opens Up About Sean Connery's Death

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Harrison Ford is revisiting fond memories of Sean Connery, who died on Oct. 31 at age 90 following a battle with dementia. The pair appeared alongside one another in 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." In the film...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90

Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90 02:09

 Sean Connery, the Scottish actor known for his role as the legendary James Bond, has died at the age of 90; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harrison Ford has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery [Video]

Harrison Ford has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Harrison Ford has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery, who died last week aged 90.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:26Published
Sean Connery's controversial comments on hitting women resurface after death [Video]

Sean Connery's controversial comments on hitting women resurface after death

Sean Connery's controversial comments on hitting women resurface after death

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:25Published
Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery [Video]

Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery

Daniel Craig is leading tributes to late James Bond star Sir Sean Connery following the actor's death at the age of 90 on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Harrison Ford Remembers Sean Connery With Fitting 'Indiana Jones' Tribute

 Harrison Ford is paying tribute to Sean Connery, who passed away over the weekend. The two starred as son and father in the Indiana Jones franchise wrote a...
Just Jared

Harrison Ford Remembers ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star Sean Connery: ‘God, We Had Fun’

Harrison Ford Remembers ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star Sean Connery: ‘God, We Had Fun’ Harrison Ford is remembering his onscreen father Sean Connery from “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” after the James Bond actor died on Saturday at age...
The Wrap

Harrison Ford pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ Sir Sean Connery

 Harrison Ford has paid tribute to his “dear friend” Sir Sean Connery.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this