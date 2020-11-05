Biden eyes Arizona and Nevada to solidify election victory
Between in-person and mail-in ballots dropped off on Election Day, Arizona is tabulating about 600,000 votes. Meanwhile, Nevada mail-in ballots received on Tuesday and those that will be received this week still need to be counted. Jamie Yuccas reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ everPresident Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:43Published
Biden Makes Gains in Key States as Anxious Nation Awaits WinnerJoe Biden picked up votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia and urged patience with the slow-moving vote count. President Trump appeared in the evening to..
NYTimes.com
Senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders on "The Takeout" — 6/19/2020Senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders discusses the 2020 election, why she supports Joe Biden after working for Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016, and her..
CBS News
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Protest erupts in Arizona as ballot counting continuesAs workers continue counting votes, Arizona supporters of the president, who are angry over the delay, are demanding to see the ballot count to its finish.
CBS News
Presidential election comes down to 5 states with thin marginsVotes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona continue to be counted, as anxious Americans wait to learn who will win the presidency. Major..
CBS News
Presidential race remains tight in Nevada and ArizonaVotes continue to be counted in Nevada and Arizona -- two states many are closely watching as the presidential race remains too close to call. CBS News..
CBS News
Nevada State in the United States
Election day
Official with COVID worked at Election Day polling site, then diedThe official's death is raising concerns for the nearly 2,000 people who voted at the suburban St. Louis polling place.
CBS News
Twitter restricts yet another Trump tweet for making up election rulesIllustration by Alex Castro
Twitter has taken action against another tweet from President Donald Trump, this time falsely claiming that votes arriving..
The Verge
Biden rebuilding 'blue wall' in race for the White HouseWASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the “blue..
WorldNews
Tight congressional races leave Senate and House control undecidedOn Election Day, there were predictions of a blue wave and a Republican wipeout in Congress. But voters have spoken, and they're saying something different...
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this