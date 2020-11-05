Global  
 

Biden eyes Arizona and Nevada to solidify election victory

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Between in-person and mail-in ballots dropped off on Election Day, Arizona is tabulating about 600,000 votes. Meanwhile, Nevada mail-in ballots received on Tuesday and those that will be received this week still need to be counted. Jamie Yuccas reports.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US Election result 2020: Joe Biden inches closer to finish | Oneindia News

US Election result 2020: Joe Biden inches closer to finish | Oneindia News 01:54

 Although it is most likely that the final results for the US election 2020 will be known only on the weekend, it appears now that Joe Biden is closer to victory as he inches toward the 270 electoral college votes mark. In the latest, Biden has 264 projected electoral votes, however 6 key states of...

TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

 President Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:43Published

Biden Makes Gains in Key States as Anxious Nation Awaits Winner

 Joe Biden picked up votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia and urged patience with the slow-moving vote count. President Trump appeared in the evening to..
NYTimes.com

Senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders on "The Takeout" — 6/19/2020

 Senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders discusses the 2020 election, why she supports Joe Biden after working for Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016, and her..
CBS News

Protest erupts in Arizona as ballot counting continues

 As workers continue counting votes, Arizona supporters of the president, who are angry over the delay, are demanding to see the ballot count to its finish.
CBS News

Presidential election comes down to 5 states with thin margins

 Votes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona continue to be counted, as anxious Americans wait to learn who will win the presidency. Major..
CBS News

Presidential race remains tight in Nevada and Arizona

 Votes continue to be counted in Nevada and Arizona -- two states many are closely watching as the presidential race remains too close to call. CBS News..
CBS News

Official with COVID worked at Election Day polling site, then died

 The official's death is raising concerns for the nearly 2,000 people who voted at the suburban St. Louis polling place.
CBS News

Twitter restricts yet another Trump tweet for making up election rules

 Illustration by Alex Castro

Twitter has taken action against another tweet from President Donald Trump, this time falsely claiming that votes arriving..
The Verge

Biden rebuilding 'blue wall' in race for the White House

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the “blue..
WorldNews

Tight congressional races leave Senate and House control undecided

 On Election Day, there were predictions of a blue wave and a Republican wipeout in Congress. But voters have spoken, and they're saying something different...
CBS News

Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden

As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona. But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call,..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Pro-Trump crowd gathers outside key vote-counting facility in Arizona as ballot counting continues [Video]

Pro-Trump crowd gathers outside key vote-counting facility in Arizona as ballot counting continues

A crowd of pro-Trump protesters has gathered outside a key vote-counting facility in Arizona as counting continues.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Law enforcement working together to monitor and thwart any potential post-election unrest [Video]

Law enforcement working together to monitor and thwart any potential post-election unrest

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday there were no major disturbances at polling locations on Election Day. As the election continues across the country, the police department's..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:06Published

