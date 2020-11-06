Balance of power beginning to take shape in Washington
Much of the focus has been on the outcome of the presidential race, but down ballot races for Congress are just as important for the balance of power in Washington. Siobhan Hughes, a congressional reporter for the Wall Street Journal, discusses some key races that are still being decided and what the next few years could look like on Capitol Hill.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
11/5: Red and BlueSeveral states remain too close to call; The balance of power in Congress going forward
CBS News
Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace on unseating Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in South CarolinaState Representative Nancy Mace has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. Mace is..
CBS News
Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress(Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House..
WorldNews
A Groundbreaking Election for Women in Congress? Kind of.Women made significant but slight gains, still representing under a quarter of seats in the House and the Senate.
NYTimes.com
The Wall Street Journal American business-focused daily broadsheet newspaper based in New York City
Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in WisconsinCBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
CBS News
Walmart is reportedly giving up on shelf-scanning robots in favor of humansPhoto by Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images
Retail robots that can scan shelves and update inventory have been one of the most visible faces of automation..
The Verge
Tech CEOs from Google, Twitter and Facebook testify at Senate hearingCEOs from Facebook, Google and Twitter testified before the Senate Commerce Committee on the importance of the law known as Section 230, which protects social..
CBS News
Quibi Considers Shutting Down
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this