Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Balance of power beginning to take shape in Washington

CBS News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Much of the focus has been on the outcome of the presidential race, but down ballot races for Congress are just as important for the balance of power in Washington. Siobhan Hughes, a congressional reporter for the Wall Street Journal, discusses some key races that are still being decided and what the next few years could look like on Capitol Hill.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

11/5: Red and Blue

 Several states remain too close to call; The balance of power in Congress going forward
CBS News

Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace on unseating Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina

 State Representative Nancy Mace has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. Mace is..
CBS News

Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress

 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House..
WorldNews

A Groundbreaking Election for Women in Congress? Kind of.

 Women made significant but slight gains, still representing under a quarter of seats in the House and the Senate.
NYTimes.com

The Wall Street Journal The Wall Street Journal American business-focused daily broadsheet newspaper based in New York City

Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin

 CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
CBS News

Walmart is reportedly giving up on shelf-scanning robots in favor of humans

 Photo by Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

Retail robots that can scan shelves and update inventory have been one of the most visible faces of automation..
The Verge

Tech CEOs from Google, Twitter and Facebook testify at Senate hearing

 CEOs from Facebook, Google and Twitter testified before the Senate Commerce Committee on the importance of the law known as Section 230, which protects social..
CBS News
Quibi Considers Shutting Down [Video]

Quibi Considers Shutting Down

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that streaming service Quibi is considering shutting down. Quibi has struggled to gain a foothold in the streaming industry since its launch in April. Business Insider reports that Quibi has failed to attract viewers and none of its shows have become major hits. Last month WSJ reported that Quibi was exploring multiple options, including a possible sale. The company boasted Hewlett Packard Enterprises CEO Meg Whitman as its CEO.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Balance Of Power Within House Of Representatives [Video]

Balance Of Power Within House Of Representatives

CBS's Debra Alfarone shares the latest details coming from the House Of Representatives

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published
Outcome Of Colorado's Senate Race Could Tip Balance Of Power In Congress [Video]

Outcome Of Colorado's Senate Race Could Tip Balance Of Power In Congress

If John Hickenlooper unseats Sen. Cory Gardner, it could impact the balance of power in the nation's capitol.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:36Published
Precedent of peaceful transition of power began in Maryland [Video]

Precedent of peaceful transition of power began in Maryland

A moment in Maryland history is considered by historians to be one of the most important in helping to shape American democracy. It was a political speech by George Washington when he gave up his power..

Credit: WBAL     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this

SKY_FALLBLUE

SKYFALL BLUE The CEOs of @Twitter, @Facebook and @Google were scolded by Republicans at a Senate hearing last Wednesday for alle… https://t.co/WWSkRIXs4B 13 hours ago

Vinc3Mac

The Social Philosopher 😊 The hearing—which included testimony from three top tech CEOs--Pichai (Google), Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Dorsey (T… https://t.co/HvMO1CILmr 15 hours ago

mpyancey

PAT YANCEY RT @technology: Florida Democrat Val Demings is going after Google now for consolidating consumer data from its different services. Deming… 1 day ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform Days Before Election, Tech CEOs Defend Themselves From GOP Claims Of Censorship READ MORE:… https://t.co/QlnTrpD7Ds 2 days ago

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News Tech - Jack Dorsey: Twitter can't influence elections - The claim came during testy questioning from Sen. Ted Cruz… https://t.co/exEjkpnkJe 3 days ago

charlie_lonrez

Ashley Alvarez RT @ASP: This week, the CEOs of Google, Facebook & Twitter testified before Congress about the future of information & media. Hear from you… 4 days ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform Days Before Election, Tech CEOs Defend Themselves From GOP Claims Of Censorship READ MORE:… https://t.co/O9uLsAxaZS 4 days ago

vizkage

VIOLA KAM ★ RT @usatodayDC: The claim came during testy questioning from Sen. Ted Cruz during a hearing in which Dorsey appeared with the CEOs of Faceb… 5 days ago