Balance of power beginning to take shape in Washington

Quibi Considers Shutting Down



The Wall Street Journal is reporting that streaming service Quibi is considering shutting down. Quibi has struggled to gain a foothold in the streaming industry since its launch in April. Business Insider reports that Quibi has failed to attract viewers and none of its shows have become major hits. Last month WSJ reported that Quibi was exploring multiple options, including a possible sale. The company boasted Hewlett Packard Enterprises CEO Meg Whitman as its CEO.

