House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Seeks 2 More Years in Position

HNGN Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Seeks 2 More Years in PositionNow that a new term in the presidency is about to begin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also seeking for reelection. Pelosi has dismissed her previous promise that she will retire.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Nancy Pelosi delivers speech as she projects Democrats will take House

Nancy Pelosi delivers speech as she projects Democrats will take House 00:48

 House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, Cali.) projected the Democrats will take over the House again. She said, "Our race this time was all about healthcare."

