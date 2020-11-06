Johnny Depp exists "Fantastic Beasts" franchise
"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp said Thursday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:39Published
Warner Bros. Forces Johnny Depp to Resign From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:38Published
Johnny Depp exits 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise: 'I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros.'Johnny Depp alleged Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise in light of his recent libel case in the U.K.
USATODAY.com
Johnny Depp Out of 'Fantastic Beasts' After Losing Wife-Beating CaseJohnny Depp's suffering a huge blow to his career on the heels of losing his wife-beating case ... he's no longer starring in 'Fantastic Beasts.' The actor says..
TMZ.com
Warner Bros. American entertainment company
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources