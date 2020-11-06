Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp exists "Fantastic Beasts" franchise

CBS News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp said Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Johnny Depp Resigns From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Johnny Depp Resigns From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise 00:53

 In a statement on Instagram, Johnny Depp reveals he's resigning from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise after being asked to by Warner Bros. His exit comes just days after losing his libel case against The Sun over a 2018 article that described him as a “wife-beater.”

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News [Video]

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News

Johnny Depp was forced out of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise by Warner Bros., Stephen Colbert blasts Trump for trying to "poison American democracy" with his false election claims & 'The Witches' suffered online backlash from the disability.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:39Published
Warner Bros. Forces Johnny Depp to Resign From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News [Video]

Warner Bros. Forces Johnny Depp to Resign From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News

Johnny Depp is leaving the 'Fantastic Beasts' film franchise after the studio requested the actor's departure.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:38Published

Johnny Depp exits 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise: 'I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros.'

 Johnny Depp alleged Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise in light of his recent libel case in the U.K.
USATODAY.com

Johnny Depp Out of 'Fantastic Beasts' After Losing Wife-Beating Case

 Johnny Depp's suffering a huge blow to his career on the heels of losing his wife-beating case ... he's no longer starring in 'Fantastic Beasts.' The actor says..
TMZ.com

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. American entertainment company


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp Is Forced to Resign From ‘Fantastic Beasts’ [Video]

Johnny Depp Is Forced to Resign From ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Johnny Depp Is Forced to Resign From ‘Fantastic Beasts’. Depp took to Instagram to make the announcement. I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
Johnny Depp Agrees to Resign from Fantastic Beasts Role After Losing 'Wife Beater' Libel Case [Video]

Johnny Depp Agrees to Resign from Fantastic Beasts Role After Losing 'Wife Beater' Libel Case

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," says Johnny Depp

Credit: People     Duration: 01:40Published
Johnny Depp exits the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise after losing libel case [Video]

Johnny Depp exits the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise after losing libel case

Johnny Depp has exited the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise after Warner Bros. requested he step down from his role.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp Asked To Step Down From ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise After ‘Wife-Beater’ Verdict

 After losing his libel case against British tabloid The Sun, over allegations of being called a “wife-beater,” Johnny Depp has been asked to step down from...
OK! Magazine Also reported by •Just JaredWorldNewsBelfast TelegraphTMZ.comIndiaTimesCBS NewsBrisbane TimesMashableUpworthyE! OnlineDeutsche WelleUSATODAY.com

Is Johnny Depp Still a Bankable Movie Star?

Is Johnny Depp Still a Bankable Movie Star? Though Johnny Depp has lost his libel lawsuit against U.K.’s The Sun this week and continues to struggle with personal scandals, Warner Bros. is sticking by...
The Wrap Also reported by •Upworthy