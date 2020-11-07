Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBS News: 2020 America Decides

CBS News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and the CBS News election team report from our Times Square headquarters with the latest news on the race for the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: CBS News Correspondent Jamie Yuccas On Arizona Ballot Count

CBS News Correspondent Jamie Yuccas On Arizona Ballot Count 02:48

 CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas discusses the ballot count in Maricopa County in Arizona.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Norah O'Donnell Norah O'Donnell American television journalist

Kamala Harris makes history as first woman elected vice president

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman elected to the vice presidency. She's also the first Black woman and the first Indian-American woman who..
CBS News

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, November 6, 2020

 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" from our Election 2020 headquarters in Times Square.
CBS News

CBS News Special Report: Trump delivers remarks from the White House

 President Trump addressed the country Thursday night as voting continues across key states. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors..
CBS News

Times Square Times Square Neighborhood in Manhattan in New York City

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency [Video]

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency

Enthusiastic crowds have taken to the streets of New York to celebrate JoeBiden winning the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president ofthe United States.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Crowds gather in Times Sq to celebrate Biden win

 Large crowds gathered in New York's Time Square in riotous celebrations as Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Mark Redwine’s Murder Trial On Hold As Judge Waits For COVID-19 Test Results [Video]

Mark Redwine’s Murder Trial On Hold As Judge Waits For COVID-19 Test Results

There is another delay in the trial of Mark Redwine, the man accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in southwest Colorado in 2012. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:43Published
Concerns over prominent Hong Kong journalist's arrest [Video]

Concerns over prominent Hong Kong journalist's arrest

Choy Yuk-Ling was taken into custody for traffic violations, but activists fear that is not the real reason behind her arrest.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Argentina football great Maradona undergoes successful surgery [Video]

Argentina football great Maradona undergoes successful surgery

Maradona, who was admitted on Monday for anaemia and dehydration, underwent surgery for a subdural haematoma.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Hereford Times death notices (Thursday, November 5)

 HERE are the death notices published in the Hereford Times on Thursday, November 5.
Hereford Times

How Jack Ma lost his spot at China’s business top table

 News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
Upworthy

Weather: Rain could hit parts of UAE today

 There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.
Khaleej Times