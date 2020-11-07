America responds to projections that Joe Biden won the election
People across America are reacting to the projections that Joe Biden is the new President-elect. Lana Zak spoke with CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright about the response.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump Calls Biden's Win Premature, Vows to FightPresident Trump has broken his silence on Joe Biden's projected victory of the presidential election -- saying it's still too early to call, and vowing to fight..
TMZ.com
How Biden was projected as winner of the election: Exit poll analysisHe had the support of some groups that traditionally vote Democratic and made inroads with some not-so-traditional Democratic groups.
CBS News
'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
How Joe Biden reached victory in the 2020 presidential electionCBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN to break down how the vote count finally led to Joe Biden being projected the winner of the..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources