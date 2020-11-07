Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

America responds to projections that Joe Biden won the election

CBS News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
People across America are reacting to the projections that Joe Biden is the new President-elect. Lana Zak spoke with CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright about the response.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win

Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win 01:12

 Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump Calls Biden's Win Premature, Vows to Fight

 President Trump has broken his silence on Joe Biden's projected victory of the presidential election -- saying it's still too early to call, and vowing to fight..
TMZ.com

How Biden was projected as winner of the election: Exit poll analysis

 He had the support of some groups that traditionally vote Democratic and made inroads with some not-so-traditional Democratic groups.
CBS News
'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal [Video]

'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal

Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal on November 08 said that today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans as the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. Adding on it, Chatwal said Biden is very much pro India. He said, "Today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans. We are so happy that Joe Biden has finally been declared President of US. People have some feeling that he isn't India's friend, that's absolutely wrong, he is very much pro India." Biden now has secured a total of 273 electoral votes, as compared to President Donald Trump's 213.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

How Joe Biden reached victory in the 2020 presidential election

 CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN to break down how the vote count finally led to Joe Biden being projected the winner of the..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf [Video]

As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf

Major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election on Saturday for former Vice President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Biden-Harris Supporters Celebrating Presidential Election Results In Harvard Square [Video]

Biden-Harris Supporters Celebrating Presidential Election Results In Harvard Square

Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gathered in Harvard Square on Saturday to celebrate the news of the democratic ticket being projected as the winner the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:32Published
Enormous crowd gathers outside White House after Joe Biden declared President-elect [Video]

Enormous crowd gathers outside White House after Joe Biden declared President-elect

Shortly after Joe Biden was declared President-elect, people gathered outside the White House to celebrate on November 7.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Celebrities react to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after 2020 election victory

 Celebrities including John Legend, Selena Gomez, and Lebron James reacted to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Business Insider Also reported by •UpworthySBSMashableMediaite

Dem 'Squad' congratulate Biden, Harris: Now we can pursue 'the most progressive agenda' in US history

 The Democratic "Squad" offered congratulations for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris for winning the 2020 presidential election. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.com

'I Could Not Be Prouder': President Obama Congratulates Biden On Win

 Former President Barack Obama extended his support for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteJust Jared Jr