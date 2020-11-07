Global  
 

Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff, Has the Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Mr. Meadows aided President Trump’s efforts to play down the virus throughout the summer. A second White House aide is also said to have tested positive.
Covid-19: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive

 Mark Meadows, who has often been seen without a mask, is the latest Trump aide to be infected.
BBC News

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

 Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has the coronavirus over a month after the president's own bout with the virus.
USATODAY.com

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on the coronavirus pandemic

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the election..
CBS News
'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows [Video]

'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Joe Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

 President Trump's path to 270 continues to narrow as more election results come in. Former Vice President Joe Biden now leads the president in both Pennsylvania..
CBS News

US Election results: Biden predicts victory over Trump as counts go on

 Joe Biden says he is confident of winning the US election as his leads over Donald Trump widen in key states.
BBC News

Chief of staff without mask days before positive test [Video]

Chief of staff without mask days before positive test

Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows was seen without a mask during the president's news conference just three days before testing positive for COVID-19.

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus [Video]

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus

CBS News has confirmed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Insider Analysis: Leon Panetta on Biden Transition [Video]

Insider Analysis: Leon Panetta on Biden Transition

What happens if Pres. Trump loses and refuses to concede? Da Lin spoke with former California congressman Leon Panetta who has also served as U.S. Secretary of Defense, White House chief of staff and..

Ralph Nader: Apart From Defeating Trump, Why Did The Democrats Have A Bad Election Day? – OpEd

Ralph Nader: Apart From Defeating Trump, Why Did The Democrats Have A Bad Election Day? – OpEd Apart from barely squeezing through the swing states to defeat corrupt, incompetent, lying, corporatist Donald Trump, the Democratic Party had a bad...
Eurasia Review

Have to understand Trump voters, their issues: Indian-American Democrats

 Prominent Indian-American Democratic Congresspersons have hailed presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for being on the cusp of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Eurasia Review

US Election 2020: Twitter out of control, says Donald Trump after more tweets flagged

 Twitter has flagged more tweets from US President Donald Trump that spread false claims about election fraud, forcing Trump to say that Twitter has gone out of...
Mid-Day