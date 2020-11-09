Arkansas police chief resigns after allegedly calling for violence against Dems
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
A police chief in Arkansas has resigned after he allegedly posted messages calling for violence against Democrats over the 2020 presidential election, the city's mayor announced on Saturday.
