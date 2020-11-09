Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arkansas police chief resigns after allegedly calling for violence against Dems

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
A police chief in Arkansas has resigned after he allegedly posted messages calling for violence against Democrats over the 2020 presidential election, the city's mayor announced on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Detroit police prepared for potential violence on Election Day [Video]

Detroit police prepared for potential violence on Election Day

Detroit police prepared for potential violence on Election Day

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:50Published
Nigeria protests: Police chief declares crackdown after violence and looting [Video]

Nigeria protests: Police chief declares crackdown after violence and looting

President Buhari has said that at least 69 people have died in street violence since the protests - mainly civilians but also police officers and soldiers.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:12Published
Ex-Gang Member, Hailed ‘Hero’ For Pulling Injured Houston Officers Out Of Line Of Fire: ‘Didn’t See Cops, Didn’t See C [Video]

Ex-Gang Member, Hailed ‘Hero’ For Pulling Injured Houston Officers Out Of Line Of Fire: ‘Didn’t See Cops, Didn’t See C

Police have yet to identify an ex-gang member who Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called a “hero” for helping one of two officers shot at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Arkansas police chief resigns after appearing to call for violence over election

 "Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done," one message said.
Upworthy