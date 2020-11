Detroit police prepared for potential violence on Election Day



Detroit police prepared for potential violence on Election Day Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:50 Published 5 days ago

Nigeria protests: Police chief declares crackdown after violence and looting



President Buhari has said that at least 69 people have died in street violence since the protests - mainly civilians but also police officers and soldiers.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago