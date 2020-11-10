Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine trials are 90% effective
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Drugmaker Pfizer said its coronavirus vaccine trials are 90% effective. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden announces new COVID-19 plans for the country as the U.S. surpasses 10 million confirmed cases. Internal medicine specialist and immunologist Dr. Neeta Ogden joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest news about the pandemic.
Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Pfizer's early data shows COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effectiveDrugmaker Pfizer said trials show its vaccine is 90% effective in preventing coronavirus infections, and it could apply for emergency use authorization within..
CBS News
AP Top Stories November 9 PHere are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 9th: Biden announces coronavirus task force as Pfizer delivers good news; Trump fires US defense secretary; Tropical..
USATODAY.com
Two more members of Trump's team test positive for COVID-19Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after attending a White House election night party last week. Mark..
CBS News
Stocks rally with hopes for a return to normalInvestors' hopes of a vaccine drove markets up Monday following encouraging data out of Pfizer. The market also reacted to what appears to be the end of the US..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
How Trump’s Refusal to Concede Affects Biden’s National Security TransitionPresident-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. has yet to receive a presidential daily briefing, and it was unclear whether his team would have access to classified..
NYTimes.com
A Trump Appointee Stands Between Biden’s Team and a Smooth TransitionEmily W. Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration, must formally recognize President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. for his transition to..
NYTimes.com
Democracy Required Kind of a Lot of Patience, ActuallyDelaware’s own Joe Biden was eventually named the winner of the 2020 presidential race. By then, Delaware itself had gotten a decent turn in the spotlight, as..
NYTimes.com
Republicans Back Trump’s Refusal to Concede, Declining to Recognize BidenSenator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, slammed Democrats for expecting the president to quickly concede and said he had every right to pursue legal..
NYTimes.com
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Trump fires defense secretary as he heads into "lame duck" periodPresident Trump is shaking up his Cabinet by firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper the week after the election. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBS..
CBS News
Biden's lead grows in key states as Trump continues legal challengesThe vote counting continues, with Joe Biden holding a narrow lead over President Bush in Pennsylvania and Georgia. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns,..
CBS News
Fran Townsend on President Trump's baseless election fraud claimsFran Townsend, CBS News senior national security analyst and a former adviser to President George W. Bush, spoke to "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano about..
CBS News
