Republicans add record number of women to Congress
Thirty-two Republican women will join the next Congress, surpassing the record of 30 Republican women sent in 2006.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Ossoff condemns GOP attempt to ax health care lawDemocratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff accused his opponent, GOP Sen. David Perdue, of working against Georgians' interests by joining Republicans in..
USATODAY.com
Hillary Clinton highlights the ‘gracious’ letter the last losing Republican president wrote to his successor.
NYTimes.com
Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01Published
Biden team considers legal action to begin transition
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Not under any pressure: EC on RJD's 'tampering' allegations in Bihar vote count
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57Published
Mahagathbandhan is 200% forming govt in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: RJD-Congress delegations visit EC office in Patna alleging foul playA delegation including RJD and Congress leaders is visiting the Election Commission office in Patna to lodge a complaint against alleged poll rigging on the..
DNA
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources