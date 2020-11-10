Global  
 

Pompeo declines to say Biden has won presidential election

CBS News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
He promised a "smooth transition" — to a second Trump administration — and then then went on to say a successful transition would take place.
News video: Biden Shares Newly Proposed Healthcare Changes

Biden Shares Newly Proposed Healthcare Changes 00:36

 According to Business Insider, just days after the election results were made official, President elect Joe Biden shared his plans to address US healthcare. It includes: 1. Organizing a COVID-19 task force to help manage the new surge in cases, helping at-risk communities, and federalizing...

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Despite election results showing Biden win, Pompeo said he expects 'transition to a second Trump administration'

 Pompeo's remarks came as world leaders began calling President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on his election win.
USATODAY.com
Pompeo: There will be 'smooth transition' to 'second' Trump term [Video]

Pompeo: There will be 'smooth transition' to 'second' Trump term

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the world should have every confidence in a post-election transition in the United States and that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Pompeo Expresses US Support for Greek Positions in a Letter to FM Dendias

 WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday sent a letter to Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, expressing US support for Greek positions and..
WorldNews
Our relations with India go beyond political parties: US State Dept Spokesperson [Video]

Our relations with India go beyond political parties: US State Dept Spokesperson

After the conclusion of 2+2 dialogue between India and US in New Delhi, the Spokesperson for US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, said the India-US relations go beyond political parties and that the bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Washington DC will remain important irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections. "It's incredibly important for Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Esper to go to India, and have this 2+2 (dialogue). Our relationship between the United States and India has been around for very long time and will be around for decades and much longer in the future. The relationship goes beyond political parties...We believe that the values that bind us together will be important for whoever wins this presidential election," Ortagus told ANI on October 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Secretary of State enters post-election fray as Republicans fight transition

 The Trump Administration has thrown the presidential transition into tumult.US President Donald Trump is blocking government officials from cooperating with..
New Zealand Herald

Turkey's President Erdogan congratulates Biden on his win

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, expressing Turkey’s determination to work closely with the new..
WorldNews
The legal woes citizen Trump may face [Video]

The legal woes citizen Trump may face

[NFA] With Democrat Joe Biden capturing the presidency, Trump’s legal woes are likely to deepen when he loses the protections the U.S. legal system affords to a sitting president. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:10Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Legal expert on President Trump's court challenges to election results

 President Trump is vowing to fight the election results in court despite there being virtually no evidence of voter fraud. Kim Wehle, a law professor at the..
CBS News

Trump Should Go Quietly if There's No Voter Fraud, Texas GOP Chairman Says

 President Trump has the right to exhaust every avenue to determine if there was voter fraud in the election, but if nothing turns up, he should exit stage left..
TMZ.com

Mike Pompeo Denies Election Results [Video]

Mike Pompeo Denies Election Results

During a press conference, Secretary Mike Pompeo said there would be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” and did not mention President-elect Joe Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:35Published
Beijing restaurant recalls visit from Joe Biden [Video]

Beijing restaurant recalls visit from Joe Biden

A Beijing restaurant owner congratulated her "old friend" and one-time customer Joe Biden on Monday (November 9) after the Democratic candidate emerged as the victor in a tightly fought U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published
Sen. Graham Says GOP Needs To Get "Mail-In Voting" Under Control [Video]

Sen. Graham Says GOP Needs To Get "Mail-In Voting" Under Control

Business Insider reports that South Carolina Senator Linsdey Graham wants to "do something" about mail-in voting. Graham says the US will never again elect a Republican president unless lawmakers "do..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published

Melania Trump to seek divorce from Donald Trump: British media

 First Lady Melania Trump is planning to divorce President Donald Trump, British media outlet Daily Mail has reported quoting a former White House aide. The...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews

Trump’s America First GOP Is Here To Stay – OpEd

Trump’s America First GOP Is Here To Stay – OpEd By Joe Schaeffer* Before it’s all over and no matter the outcome, the 2020 election debacle and how Americans respond to it will reveal one inescapable...
Eurasia Review

Donald Trump fires Defence Secretary in first major act after loss announced

 US President Donald Trump has fired Defence Secretary Mark Esper in his first big personnel action after his defeat was announced. "Mark Esper has been...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews