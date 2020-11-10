Pompeo declines to say Biden has won presidential election
He promised a "smooth transition" — to a second Trump administration — and then then went on to say a successful transition would take place.
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Despite election results showing Biden win, Pompeo said he expects 'transition to a second Trump administration'Pompeo's remarks came as world leaders began calling President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on his election win.
Pompeo: There will be 'smooth transition' to 'second' Trump term
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
