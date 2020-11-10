Harris, Biden slam Trump admin. over health care
President-elect Joe Biden says that the Republican-backed challenge to the ACA is cruel and needlessly divisive. But he's promising that, regardless of the outcome of that lawsuit, he will enact reforms to expand coverage when he's in office. (Nov. 10)
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Rep. Jim Clyburn Says 2 Black Women Inspired His Support for Joe BidenCongressman Jim Clyburn's widely credited with saving Joe Biden's Presidential campaign, but he says Joe shouldn't thank him ... the credit goes to 2 Black women..
TMZ.com
'It's an embarrassment': Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump's refusal to concede presidential raceJoe Biden said President Donald Trump's unwillingness to acknowledge his election victory is "not of much consequence" to his transition.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden: I'm telling world leaders that America is back
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Biden: Ideologues 'trying to strip' Americans’ health coverage
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden says Trump's refusal to concede is an 'embarrassment'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Biden says his transition is moving ahead with or without assistance from Trump administrationPresident-elect Joe Biden says the transition is proceeding and will not be derailed by a lack of assistance from the Trump administration. He also said he's..
CBS News
AP Explains: Election's validity intact despite Trump claimsThe United States presidential election was not tainted by widespread voter fraud or irregularities in how ballots were counted, despite a huge effort by..
New Zealand Herald
Kamala Harris Vice President-elect of the United States; United States Senator
Before Kamala Harris, This Vice President Broke a Racial BarrierCharles Curtis, who served as vice president from 1929 to 1933, grew up in part on Kanza land and spoke proudly of his Native American ancestry.
NYTimes.com
US election: Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrate vice-president-electPeople in Thulasendrapuram lit firecrackers and walked with pictures of the US vice-president-elect.
BBC News
Battle for control of the Senate rests on two Georgia runoff racesThe battle for control of the Senate rests on a pair of high-stakes runoff elections in Georgia. Incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue will face Democratic..
CBS News
Who Could Replace Kamala Harris in the Senate?Tuesday: State leaders cheered Senator Kamala Harris’s ascension. Now Gov. Gavin Newsom has to figure out who should replace her.
NYTimes.com
Affordable Care Act Obamacare, ACA - U.S. federal statute
Biden defends Obamacare as top court hears caseThe president-elect vows to protect the healthcare law Republicans have been keen to dismantle.
BBC News
Supreme Court ruling could dismantle Obamacare, depriving millions of healthcare
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:57Published
Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments in Obamacare constitutionality caseThe Supreme Court will hear arguments today in California v. Texas, a landmark case that could eliminate health care coverage for over 20 million Americans. Jan..
CBS News
Listen live: Fate of Obamacare back before Supreme CourtArguments in the challenge to Obamacare's individual mandate are set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democrat Cal Cunningham concedes North Carolina Senate raceDemocrat Cal Cunningham said he had called Republican Thom Tillis to concede the Senate election.
CBS News
Van Duyne Wins Texas House Seat, in Another Lost Chance for DemocratsBeth Van Duyne’s victory in a suburban Dallas district helped hold a crucial Republican seat as her party fought to add to its numbers in Congress.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court hears arguments on Affordable Care ActThe Supreme Court heard arguments today on a Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Harvard Law School professor Alan Jenkins joined CBSN's Tanya..
CBS News
