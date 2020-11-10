Global  
 

Harris, Biden slam Trump admin. over health care

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden says that the Republican-backed challenge to the ACA is cruel and needlessly divisive. But he's promising that, regardless of the outcome of that lawsuit, he will enact reforms to expand coverage when he's in office. (Nov. 10)
 
News video: Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force

 Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force. On Monday, Joe Biden began his transition to the presidency by announcing the creation of a COVID-19 task force. . The team includes a number of former government health officials and experts in public health, vaccines and infectious diseases....

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Rep. Jim Clyburn Says 2 Black Women Inspired His Support for Joe Biden

 Congressman Jim Clyburn's widely credited with saving Joe Biden's Presidential campaign, but he says Joe shouldn't thank him ... the credit goes to 2 Black women..
TMZ.com

'It's an embarrassment': Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump's refusal to concede presidential race

 Joe Biden said President Donald Trump's unwillingness to acknowledge his election victory is "not of much consequence" to his transition.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden: I'm telling world leaders that America is back [Video]

Joe Biden: I'm telling world leaders that America is back

US president-elect Joe Biden says he is telling world leaders that America isback and will no longer be isolating itself from the world stage under hisleadership.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Biden: Ideologues 'trying to strip' Americans’ health coverage [Video]

Biden: Ideologues 'trying to strip' Americans’ health coverage

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration will protect Americans' healthcare by building on the Affordable Care Act.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden says Trump's refusal to concede is an 'embarrassment' [Video]

Biden says Trump's refusal to concede is an 'embarrassment'

President-Elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he thinks it is an "embarrassment" that President Donald Trump has not conceded the election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Biden says his transition is moving ahead with or without assistance from Trump administration

 President-elect Joe Biden says the transition is proceeding and will not be derailed by a lack of assistance from the Trump administration. He also said he's..
CBS News

AP Explains: Election's validity intact despite Trump claims

 The United States presidential election was not tainted by widespread voter fraud or irregularities in how ballots were counted, despite a huge effort by..
New Zealand Herald

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President-elect of the United States; United States Senator

Before Kamala Harris, This Vice President Broke a Racial Barrier

 Charles Curtis, who served as vice president from 1929 to 1933, grew up in part on Kanza land and spoke proudly of his Native American ancestry.
NYTimes.com

US election: Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrate vice-president-elect

 People in Thulasendrapuram lit firecrackers and walked with pictures of the US vice-president-elect.
BBC News

Battle for control of the Senate rests on two Georgia runoff races

 The battle for control of the Senate rests on a pair of high-stakes runoff elections in Georgia. Incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue will face Democratic..
CBS News

Who Could Replace Kamala Harris in the Senate?

 Tuesday: State leaders cheered Senator Kamala Harris’s ascension. Now Gov. Gavin Newsom has to figure out who should replace her.
NYTimes.com

Affordable Care Act Affordable Care Act Obamacare, ACA - U.S. federal statute

Biden defends Obamacare as top court hears case

 The president-elect vows to protect the healthcare law Republicans have been keen to dismantle.
BBC News
Supreme Court ruling could dismantle Obamacare, depriving millions of healthcare [Video]

Supreme Court ruling could dismantle Obamacare, depriving millions of healthcare

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:57Published

Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments in Obamacare constitutionality case

 The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in California v. Texas, a landmark case that could eliminate health care coverage for over 20 million Americans. Jan..
CBS News

Listen live: Fate of Obamacare back before Supreme Court

 Arguments in the challenge to Obamacare's individual mandate are set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrat Cal Cunningham concedes North Carolina Senate race

 Democrat Cal Cunningham said he had called Republican Thom Tillis to concede the Senate election.
CBS News

Van Duyne Wins Texas House Seat, in Another Lost Chance for Democrats

 Beth Van Duyne’s victory in a suburban Dallas district helped hold a crucial Republican seat as her party fought to add to its numbers in Congress.
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court hears arguments on Affordable Care Act

 The Supreme Court heard arguments today on a Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Harvard Law School professor Alan Jenkins joined CBSN's Tanya..
CBS News

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check [Video]

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:44Published
Parts of Florida seeing 'blue bump' of senior support as health care tops priorities [Video]

Parts of Florida seeing 'blue bump' of senior support as health care tops priorities

Health care is a major issue for Floridians this election and it’s likely no secret why. The state has one of the oldest populations in the nation.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:43Published
Who Won The VP Debate? [Video]

Who Won The VP Debate?

On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated. Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to. Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

GOP tries again to get high court to ax health care law

 WASHINGTON (AP) — A week after the 2020 election, Republican elected officials and the Trump administration are advancing their latest arguments to get rid of...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •CNANYTimes.comDenver PostHindu

As virus spikes, Europe runs low on ICU beds, hospital staff

 PARIS (AP) — In Italy lines of ambulances park outside hospitals awaiting beds, and in France the government coronavirus tracking app prominently displays the...
SeattlePI.com

United States: New Developments In AI Technology Offer A Glimpse Of The Future Of Long Term Care: Balancing Resident Care With Safety In Light Of Necessary Pandemic Precautions - Hall Booth Smith, P.C.

 COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted long term care facility residents and staff. While most of us take pause to reflect on the sheer tragedy of the effect...
Mondaq