Jimmie Allen hangs with Charley Pride in CMA video diary

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
In a video diary ahead of the CMA Awards, country singer Jimmie Allen rubs elbows with trailblazer Charley Pride backstage and rehearses for his performance. (Nov. 11)
 
